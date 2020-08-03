Ji Hyun Woo Explains Why He Took Role In “Lonely Enough To Love” And Why He Admires His Character

Forward of the premiere of MBC Every1’s upcoming drama “Lonely Enough to Love,” Ji Hyun Woo sat down to debate his cause for selecting to look within the drama in addition to his ideas on his position.

When requested why he determined to participate within the drama, Ji Hyun Woo responded, “For the primary time in a very long time, I felt a heart-fluttering feeling, so I wished to share that feeling with my followers and with the viewers.” The drama is stuffed with thrilling moments that awaken a deep-rooted want for love because it portrays the lives of individuals of their 20s and 30s.

In the drama, Ji Hyun Woo performs Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist exuding an aura of youthful masculinity. About his character, Ji Hyun Woo commented, “I really feel comforted by the phrases that Cha Kang Woo says. I feel the way in which he comforts others in a lighthearted method is interesting.”

Ji Hyun Woo additionally complimented Cha Kang Woo’s courting model, saying that he admires how innocently he conveys his emotions. He commented, “Whereas studying the script and training, I understand, ‘Ah, in order that’s the way you do it.’ I feel ladies will prefer it if a number of males observe Cha Kang Woo’s traces and use them in actual life.” He added with fun,” In fact, conveying your true emotions is essentially the most important half.”

The actor then turned modest whereas talking about his nickname “Grasp of Romance.” He defined, “I work laborious to behave out the script that the screenwriter wrote as authentically as doable. I’m simply attempting my greatest to make it not look faux.”

Ji Hyun Woo additionally heightened anticipation for his singing scene within the drama, saying, “I attempted singing the tune urged by the screenwriter in a method that I personally like. I hope it could actually present even just a bit little bit of consolation to the viewers.”

“Lonely Enough to Love” premieres on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST and can be out there on Viki.

