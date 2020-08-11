Ji Hyun Woo, Park Gun Il, And B1A4’s Gongchan Share How They Prepared For Roles As Psychiatrist, Flight Attendant, And Bodyguard

On August 11, the upcoming MBC every1 drama “Lonely Sufficient to Love” held a press convention with its solid and crew.

“Lonely Sufficient to Love” is about housemates of their 20s and 30s who need to take pleasure in their freedom with out the seriousness of courting but additionally don’t need to be lonely.

Ji Hyun Woo performs Cha Kang Woo, a psychiatrist with a peculiar persona. He mentioned, “It’s my first time taking part in a psychiatrist, so I went to 1 in actual life to get a session. I needed to see what the ambiance could be like and the way the physician would speak to sufferers. I needed to see what sort of individuals would come, so I visited a number of occasions. My character has each a boyish and mature attraction, so I assumed onerous about tips on how to painting either side. I noticed each entertaining and critical points [at the psychiatrist]. I believe that Kang Woo’s attraction lies in his honest empathy and his wholesome phrases.”

Kim So Eun performs Lee Na Eun, an aspiring novelist who works as a replica editor and part-time café employee and has refused to this point for the previous 4 years. She mentioned, “As I learn the script, I associated quite a bit to Na Eun’s dialogue and narration. I additionally thought the setting of a co-living home was contemporary and new. The character was enjoyable and cute, so I made a decision to select the mission. The narration is one thing that folks of their 20s and 30s can relate to. I admired how she saved chasing her goals even within the midst of harsh actuality. I believe that the viewers will have the ability to relate to that.”

Park Gun Il performs Kang Hyun Jin, a flight attendant with robust rules and Lee Na Eun’s shut good friend. He mentioned, “After I labored in Japan, I took a whole lot of airplanes. I recalled all the things I might from that point to excellent the flight attendant facet of my character. We have now a whole lot of similarities. I used to be capable of immerse myself in him, so it was simple. He has the type of ‘male/feminine friendship’ expertise that everybody has had at the very least as soon as. He’s strict about managing himself and has a whole lot of delight sooner or later, however he alters when he’s in entrance of somebody he loves.”

B1A4’s Gongchan performs Jung Hoon, an elite bodyguard who has labored for chaebols and celebrities. He mentioned, “Bodyguards have the picture of being wholesome, good at managing themselves, and protecting you protected. I normally train and handle my food regimen. I’m making an attempt to vary my each day patterns with a purpose to dwell a extra wholesome life. Jung Hoon is quiet and the sort to care for you with out saying a lot, however he often has a slipshod and cute attraction.”

He added, “As a singer, you may get vitality instantly from speaking with the followers. As an actor, you need to preserve taking part in the identical character for a very long time, however you get to create that particular person as you retain taking part in him.”

“Lonely Sufficient to Love” premieres on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

