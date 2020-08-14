Ji Hyun Woo Talks About His Music And New Drama “Lonely Enough To Love”

Ji Hyun Woo talked about his new MBC drama “Lonely Enough to Love” in an interview!

“Lonely Enough to Love” is a romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something severe and wish to take pleasure in their freedom, however additionally they don’t wish to be alone. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar persona.

The interview started with Ji Hyun Woo’s ideas on the drama’s premiere. He revealed, “After watching the present, I believed that I did good job in selecting this challenge.” In an effort to put together for his function, Ji Hyun Woo revealed that he modified his weight loss plan, exercised, and studied his script lots.

On the environment of the set, Ji Hyun Woo shared, “Since there isn’t an enormous age hole between the man actors, we don’t understand that point is passing once we’re speaking. We’re having an pleasant time filming since all of the workers members are nice folks too.”

Along with engaged on his present drama, Ji Hyun Woo starred within the movie “Shining Second” (literal title), returned as a singer for the primary time in 9 years together with his band SGO in January, and rose in recognition together with his look on MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Stay Alone”).

On his many alternative actions, Ji Hyun Woo commented, “I believe my promotions as a singer is once I’m most like myself and never actor Ji Hyun Woo. For the movie, it was good as a result of I felt like I obtained a variety of love from the character and haenyeo (feminine divers) whereas in Jeju Island, and it appeared as if followers who had been curious about how I used to be regularly loved the variability present. Moreover, the drama is a challenge I wish to suggest to everyone. It’s not excessive, and viewers can watch it comfortably.”

Lastly, Ji Hyun Woo talked about desirous to journey to be able to clear his thoughts as soon as his drama wraps up. He shared, “I’ve to prepare my ideas to have the ability to do music and appearing once more,” including that he needs to take his guitar to work on his music whereas touring.

