Ji Hyun Woo Transforms Into A Sweet Psychiatrist For New Romance Drama “Lonely Enough To Love”

MBC Every1’s unique drama “Lonely Enough to Love” gave a deeper take a look at Ji Hyun Woo’s character!

“Lonely Enough to Love” is an upcoming romance drama about housemates of their 20s and 30s who don’t need something critical. They need to get pleasure from their freedom but additionally don’t need to be lonely. Ji Hyun Woo stars as Cha Kang Woo, a good-looking psychiatrist with a peculiar character. Generally, he can be a dependable man, however at different occasions, he can flip right into a mischievous jester.

Within the newly launched stills, Ji Hyun Woo transforms into variety psychiatrist Cha Kang Woo, wearing a white lab coat. He offers all his consideration to somebody in entrance of him — more than likely a affected person — and flashes them a candy smile.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “In our drama, Ji Hyun Woo reveals off all kinds of his charming traits. At occasions, he’ll appear to be an harmless little boy, and different occasions, he’ll be a dependable man. Generally he’ll even turn out to be horny sufficient to make one’s coronary heart beat sooner. We’re certain that Ji Hyun Woo will seize the hearts and please the eyes of many feminine viewers. Please stay up for the enchantment of Ji Hyun Woo’s character and the love story that he’ll depict within the drama.”

“Lonely Enough to Love” premieres on August 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama under!

