Ji Jin Hee Displays Intense Gaze In Teaser Poster For Drama Based On BBC’s “Undercover”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Undercover” has unveiled a brand new teaser poster!

Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo take starring roles on this upcoming drama that’s based mostly on a BBC collection of the identical title. “Undercover” depicts the story of Han Jung Hyun (Ji Jin Hee), who has been hiding his identification for a very long time, and Choi Yeon Soo (Kim Hyun Joo), a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO). A fierce battle begins to guard love and justice from the large forces that dominate and shake the nation for revenue. The present’s forged additionally contains Heo Joon Ho, Jung Man Sik, Han Go Eun, Yeon Woo Jin, Han Solar Hwa, and extra.

The poster options Ji Jin Hee who grabs consideration along with his overwhelming presence. The stark distinction between black and white clearly highlights the boundary between mild and darkish, which suggests the 2 lives of Han Jung Hyun. He holds out his hand as if he’s both making an attempt to cover his face or cease one thing, and his eyes that might be seen between his fingers are stuffed with sturdy willpower. The caption on the backside of the poster reads, “Trip is over,” hinting that an uncommon incident has engulfed his every day life.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “There is no such thing as a doubt about Ji Jin Hee’s efficiency. His detailed portrayal of Han Jung Hyun’s psychology and explosive emotional performing will make Han Jung Hyun’s narrative shine. Please keep watch over what shook his regular and peaceable every day life and the brand new mission that he must face.”

“Undercover” will premiere in April, following the tip of “Past Evil.” Take a look at a teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Ji Jin Hee in “Misty“:

