Ji Jin Hee, Kim Hyun Joo, Yeon Woo Jin, And Han Sun Hwa Have Steadfast Resolve In Posters For “Undercover”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Undercover” launched new character posters!

In “Undercover,” which is a drama primarily based on a BBC collection of the identical title, Ji Jin Hee performs Han Jung Hyun, an agent with the Nationwide Intelligence Service who’s been hiding his true id after he fell in love with Choi Yeon Soo (performed by Kim Hyun Joo). Choi Yeon Soo is a human rights lawyer who turns into the primary head of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-ranking Officers (CIO).

The brand new character posters of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo spotlight their relationship and the reality they’re hiding. Han Jung Hyun exhibits a strong and intense charisma in his poster, and the textual content, “A person who has to hide one thing as a way to shield,” conveys his determined battle. Han Jung Hyun has thrown away every little thing for his new life, and the brand new poster previews his destiny as an spy who can’t reveal his true self to guard what’s treasured to him.

Choi Yeon Soo has a delicate expression that also portrays her highly effective resolve. The textual content on her poster reads, “A girl who has to face as much as one thing as a way to shield.” Choi Yeon Soo is nominated for a CIO place after being acknowledged for her beliefs and the abilities she’s cultivated as a human rights lawyer. Nevertheless, she’ll encounter a surprising fact within the course of and be swept up in chaos. The poster portrays Choi Yeon Soo’s power along with her unwavering gaze that conveys her fierce sense of justice and clear sense of obligation.

The poster additionally options Yeon Woo Jin and Han Sun Hwa because the youthful variations of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo from the previous. The 2 fell in love at first sight throughout a interval of resistance and suppression, and the 2 actors will painting the spectacular beginnings of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo’s relationship.

The manufacturing staff of “Undercover” shared, “‘Undercover’ is a narrative of a person and girl who combat fiercely as a way to shield what’s treasured to them. Please watch whereas specializing in the feelings of Han Jung Hyun, who’s suffering from having to decide on between his function as an odd head of a family and his undercover mission, and Choi Yeon Soo, who involves face the reality after having beloved him with out doubting him even for a second. Please anticipate the passionate appearing of the actors, who will completely painting the fateful story of Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo that hyperlinks the previous and the current.”

“Undercover” will premiere on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Ji Jin Hee and Kim Hyun Joo of their earlier drama “I Have a Lover” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)