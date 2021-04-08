Ji Jin Hee, Kim Hyun Joo, Yoo Seon Ho, And Lee Jae In Are One Happy Family In “Undercover”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Undercover” has shared new stills forward of its premiere!

Based mostly on the BBC sequence of the identical identify, “Undercover” stars Ji Jin Hee as Han Jung Hyun, a Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who gave up every thing and has been hiding his id ever since he fell in love along with his spouse. When he will get caught up in an surprising incident, he should battle to guard his household from highly effective forces. Kim Hyun Joo will star within the drama as Han Jung Hyun’s spouse Choi Yeon Soo, a human rights lawyer who’s nominated to develop into the pinnacle of the Corruption Investigation Workplace for Excessive-Rating Officers (CIO).

The newly launched stills depict the joyful and peaceable lives of Han Jung Hyun, Choi Yeon Soo, and their two youngsters Han Seung Gu (performed by Yoo Seon Ho) and Han Seung Mi (performed by Lee Jae In). Han Seung Gu is the older little one who has autism spectrum dysfunction and is particularly connected to his father. Han Seung Mi is the youthful little one who’s similar to her mom.

In the pictures, the household goes on a visit to the seaside, and the married couple blissfully watches their youngsters who’re having a enjoyable time on the sand.

Han Jung Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo are proud and loving dad and mom who would do something to guard their youngsters. Han Jung Hyun runs a motorbike store with Han Seung Gu, and he warmly gazes at his son as he teaches him numerous issues about bikes and life. Alternatively, Choi Yeon Soo and Han Seung Mi are an in depth mother-daughter duo, and it will likely be heartwarming to see their loving relationship.

The drama’s manufacturing crew hinted, “Han Jung Hyun has a secret that can not be revealed and a harmful mission to forestall his spouse from changing into the pinnacle of the CIO. Nonetheless, his largest aim and accountability is to guard his treasured household. Choi Yeon Soo may also expertise confusion and disaster as she comes throughout the reality at a vital turning level of her life. Their battle to guard justice, religion, and their family members throughout an unstable time will unfold curiously.”

“Undercover” premieres on April 23 at 11 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

Supply (1)