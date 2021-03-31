Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, And Kim Hye Eun Cast In New tvN Drama

Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, and Kim Hye Eun have been forged in tvN’s new drama “The Highway: Tragedy of One” (literal translation).

“The Highway: Tragedy of One” is concerning the horrible ambitions, secrets and techniques, guilt, and salvation swirling round “Royal the Hills,” the place of residence for the highest 1 p.c of Korean society. Based mostly on the Japanese mysterynovel “The Tragedy of One,” the drama had initially been titled “Start of a Tragedy.”

The tragedy begins when a horrible incident disrupts the peace inside a sublime and unique sanctuary. All the individuals get swept up on this incident, adopted by surprising twists and turns of their lives.

Ji Jin Hee has been forged as Baek Soo Hyun, a nationwide information anchor who’s trusted by the general public. He’s a journalist whose studies are taken as gospel reality and is a universally praised and revered determine. However on the opposite facet, he’s a chilly man who won’t stick at any means or methodology to get what he desires.

Yoon Se Ah has been forged as Web optimization Eun Soo, the spouse of Baek Soo Hyun, and the daughter of the chairman of Je Kang Group, who controls the political world of Korea. She is called a clever and swish spouse and a preferred artist of miniatures, in addition to a perfect mom who will do something to guard her valuable life and household. Regardless of all her dignity, she will probably be significantly shaken by the tragic incident that takes place earlier than her eyes.

Kim Hye Eun has been forged as Cha Web optimization Younger, a newsroom announcer. She is sincere about her ambitions and she or he wishes to reside a sublime and exquisite life that matches her stunning seems to be. Though she has the right job, the right grades, the right resumé, the right face, and even the right household, she all the time feels empty and needs extra.

“The Highway: Tragedy of One” is ready to premiere within the second half of 2021.

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews