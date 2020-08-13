Ji Soo And Ha Seok Jin Are Brothers Who Couldn’t Be More Different In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s upcoming drama “When I Was the Most Lovely” has unveiled a brand new glimpse of Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin in character!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” is a brand new romance drama that may inform the heartbreaking story of two brothers who love the identical lady. Im Soo Hyang will star because the harmless Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who finds herself trapped in a merciless destiny as she stands on the heart of the uncomfortable love triangle, whereas Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin will play the 2 brothers who each develop emotions for her.

On August 13, MBC launched new stills from the upcoming drama that spotlight the distinction between Ji Soo’s and Ha Seok Jin’s characters, who’re polar opposites when it comes to persona. Ji Soo exudes a quiet, melancholy aura because the younger Search engine optimisation Hwan, who first falls in love with Oh Ye Ji throughout his highschool days. In the meantime, Ha Seok Jin radiates confidence and fearlessness as Search engine optimisation Hwan’s older brother Search engine optimisation Jin, a brazen race automobile driver who doesn’t hesitate to behave on his impulses.

The producers of “When I Was the Most Lovely” commented, “By way of their natural chemistry, Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin dropped at life the charms of their respective characters, who’re polar opposites. They may also amplify the drama’s leisure worth with their immersive, skillful performing.”

They added, “Please sit up for the chemistry between the 2 brothers, in addition to their diametrically completely different sorts of affection for Im Soo Hyang.”

“When I Was the Most Lovely” premieres on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)