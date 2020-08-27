Ji Soo And Ha Seok Jin’s Rivalry Heats Up As Each Brother Gets Closer To Im Soo Hyang In “When I Was The Most Stunning”

MBC has launched new stills of Ha Seok Jin, Ji Soo, and Im Soo Hyang’s love triangle in “When I Was the Most Stunning”!

“When I Was the Most Stunning” is a romance melodrama about an artwork trainer (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

In one set of stills, Ji Soo and Im Soo Hyang share a longing second collectively in a sunlit classroom. Im Soo Hyang’s character, Oh Ye Ji, feels involved about Ji Soo’s character, Website positioning Hwan, an harmless boy who’s affected by unseen scars. Though he retains his head down, she reaches out a hand to the touch his cheek.

In an identical however parallel set of stills, Ha Seok Jin is the one reaching out for Im Soo Hyang. Oh Ye Ji is in her pottery workshop when Website positioning Jin, Ha Seok Jin’s character, is available in with a decided look and takes her face in his palms. Though Oh Ye Ji is shocked at first, she gently places a hand on his arm and returns his gaze.

As the brothers get nearer to Oh Ye Ji, nonetheless, their very own relationship comes underneath pressure. In one shot, Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo seize one another by the lapels. Ha Seok Jin seems shocked and indignant at his youthful brother’s actions, whereas Ji Soo is mutinous and indignant in a quieter approach. The two actors additionally exhibit the 2 brothers’ disparate ages and circumstances in life by exhibiting Ha Seok Jin in a swimsuit and Ji Soo in an informal t-shirt.

The August 26 episode of “When I Was the Most Stunning” was canceled resulting from storm protection. The subsequent episode will air on August 27 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

