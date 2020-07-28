Ji Soo Can’t Help But Fall In Love With Im Soo Hyang In Upcoming MBC Drama

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “After I Was Prettiest” (literal title) has shared new photographs of Ji Soo unable to take his eyes off of Im Soo Hyang!

“After I Was Prettiest” might be a heartbreaking love story about two brothers who love the identical lady and the lady who’s the topic of their affection. Im Soo Hyang will play the position of Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who’s the primary love of Web optimization Hwan, Ji Soo’s character and the youthful brother of Web optimization Jin (Ha Seok Jin).

The brand new stills present Oh Ye Ji standing in entrance of a classroom of scholars. Though she is nervous because it’s her first day of instructing, she brings a beautiful positivity that brightens up the area. In the meantime, Web optimization Hwan can’t take his eyes off of her as if he’s fallen in love at first sight. It’s the first time he’s ever felt this manner in the direction of somebody, hinting at fascinating issues to occur between the 2.

The manufacturing workers of “After I Was Prettiest” said, “Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo have immersed themselves into the characters of Oh Ye Ji and Web optimization Hwan, and can convey heat and candy pleasure to viewers. The pair have nice romantic chemistry and work properly as actors, so please anticipate it, in addition to what destiny awaits them.”

“After I Was Prettiest” would be the follow-up drama to “CHIP-IN” and can premiere on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

