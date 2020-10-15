Ji Soo, Im Soo Hyang, And Ha Seok Jin Play Unsettling Game In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” unveiled new stills forward of at the moment’s episode!

The heartbreaking story unravels as a girl named Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) is caught in a love triangle with two brothers, Website positioning Jin and Website positioning Hwan (Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo).

Spoiler

Oh Ye Ji lastly took a stand towards Carrie Jung (Hwang Seung Eon), who had been repeatedly threatening to take Website positioning Jin away. Oh Ye Ji particularly grew bored with Website positioning Jin’s antics and requested for a divorce, saying, “I’m now not completely happy dwelling with you. I don’t need to strive anymore. I’m bored with ready for you once you received’t even come to me, and I’m bored with stepping on eggshells round you. Principally I’m bored with your betrayal. Simply let me go. I’ll allow you to go as nicely.”

In the upcoming episode, Oh Ye Ji, Website positioning Jin, and Website positioning Hwan will face a vital turning level of their love triangle. The photographs present the three of them sitting collectively. The environment is thick with rigidity, and their expressions are shadowed by advanced feelings. Oh Ye Ji now not seems to be at Website positioning Jin with heat, and Ji Soo watches the couple with concern and curiosity. What would be the destiny of this heartbreaking love triangle?

The manufacturing staff shared, “On October 14, Oh Ye Ji, Website positioning Jin, and Website positioning Hwan will play a sport of fact, which will make them face a decisive turning level of their relationship. Their repressed feelings will lastly burst and trigger new occasions to unfold, so please don’t miss the subsequent episode.”

Episode 15 of “When I Was the Most Lovely” will air on October 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

