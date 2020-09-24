Ji Soo, Im Soo Hyang, And Ha Seok Jin Suffer Through Awkward Wine Party In “When I Was The Most Stunning”

“When I Was the Most Stunning” shared a glimpse of an intense second within the subsequent episode!

The MBC drama is a romance melodrama about an artwork instructor (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

Beforehand, Search engine optimisation Jin (Ha Seok Jin) returned residence after seven years, however he was nonetheless jealous of Search engine optimisation Hwan (Ji Soo) and Oh Ye Ji’s shut relationship. His jealousy was much more fired up when Kim In Ho (Lee Seung Il) pointed on the market was a scandal between them. Later, Search engine optimisation Jin confirmed Kim In Ho was telling the reality and have become extra livid than ever.

The newest stills give a peek on the jealousy and suspicion that may escalate the strain between the characters. Search engine optimisation Jin, Search engine optimisation Hwan, Oh Ye Ji, and Amber (Stephanie Lee) are having a wine get together within the yard.

Amber and Oh Ye Ji are all smiles, however Search engine optimisation Jin and Search engine optimisation Hwan look extraordinarily uncomfortable with one another. Search engine optimisation Jin particularly can’t cease obvious coldly at his youthful brother, and it appears as if he’s going to begin a struggle any second.

The key level within the subsequent episode is Amber, who flew all the way in which to Korea only for Search engine optimisation Hwan. Will this new variable change the relationships between Oh Ye Ji and the brothers?

The manufacturing group shared, “With Amber’s look in Korea, the love triangle will start a brand new turbulent part. Please stay up for the drama as there will likely be a extra thrilling improvement.”

“When I Was the Most Stunning” airs each Wednesday and Tuesday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

