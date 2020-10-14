Ji Soo In Talks To Join Kim So Hyun In Upcoming Historical Drama

Ji Soo could also be becoming a member of the solid of “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal title), previously referred to as “Lower by the Coronary heart.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” is a historic drama about Princess Pyeonggang, often known as Yeom Ga Jin, who can be performed by Kim So Hyun. She is an bold lady who goals of changing into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, however when she meets On Dal, she is shaken up by the brand new feelings she experiences.

The drama is written by Han Ji Hoon, who beforehand wrote dramas reminiscent of “Lady of 9.9 Billion” and “Tempation,” and directed by Yoon Sang Ho of “Saimdang, Gentle’s Diary” and “King Maker: The Change of Future.” Son Ye Jin was beforehand in talks for the main function. Kang Ha Neul is confirmed to make a particular look within the drama as a common who turns into On Dal’s father.

In line with experiences on October 13, Ji Soo has been provided the function of On Dal, the male lead. On the identical day, a supply from Ji Soo’s company confirmed the experiences are true and added he’s presently reviewing the provide.

Ji Soo already labored with Kim So Hyun beforehand in KBS 2TV’s “Web page Turner” and Kang Ha Neul in “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo.” Presently, the actor is starring in “Once I Was the Most Lovely.”

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews