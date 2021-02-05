Ji Soo, Kim So Hyun, Lee Ji Hoon, And Choi Yoo Hwa Are Entangled In A Sad Love Story In Poster For “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” launched a brand new poster with the 4 lead characters!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo).

On February 4, a poster was revealed with these two together with Lee Ji Hoon, who will play Go Geon, a prime elite basic of Goguryeo, and Choi Yoo Hwa, who will play the enchanting Hae Mo Yong. The poster, which merely options their 4 faces, highlights the potential of the actors to ship the story with simply their gazes.

Pyeonggang and On Dal catch one’s eye first due to their tearful expressions. Though they’re wanting in the direction of completely different instructions, they’ve the identical expression on their faces. It’s as in the event that they’re suggesting the unhappy love story that’s to return.

All there’s to the unique story is that princess Pyeonggang marries the idiot On Dal, who turns into a basic and fights for Goguryeo. However the poster raises the query of what extra should have occurred of their story of affection to make them cry like so.

Their love story will grow to be much more eventful as they become involved with Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong. Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong are each characters that pursue their pursuits in Pyeonggang and Go Geon, respectively, in a direct method. Their gazes have a degree of depth and unhappiness that trace at their craving for what they need and their ache for realizing what they’ll’t have.

The chemistry between the 4 people stands out regardless of the distinctive atmospheres exuded by every actor. Anticipation is rising for a way the drama will depict the extra parts to the generally recognized story of Pyeonggang and On Dal.

“River Where the Moon Rises” will premiere February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

