Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon, And More Confirmed To Join Kim So Hyun And Kang Ha Neul In New Historical Drama

The upcoming historic drama “River The place the Moon Rises” (literal title) has finalized its important forged lineup!

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re characters in a basic Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang, often known as Yeom Ga Jin, is an bold lady who goals of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and he or she makes use of On Dal’s emotions for her to attain her objectives.

As confirmed beforehand, Kim So Hyun will play Pyeonggang, who’s born a princess and raised a soldier. She is intelligent and grounded. Ji Soo has been forged within the position of On Dal, a peace-loving, pure man who goes towards his rules with the intention to shield Pyeonggang. Kang Ha Neul will play On Dal’s father On Hyup, the chief of the Sunnobu tribe and a normal for Goguryeo.

Lee Ji Hoon will play the elite normal Go Geon, who is ideal in each manner. For the primary time in his life, he longs to make Pyeonggang his and dives into an intense combat for her coronary heart.

Choi Yoo Hwa might be Hae Mo Yong, who is decided to regulate Goguryeo and play with it as she desires. She is a girl with a good looking face, a meticulous character, a particular energy to foresee the longer term, and a giant secret of her personal. Hae Mo Yong falls in love with Go Geon and provides to the thrill of the drama.

A supply from the drama shared, “We’ve accomplished the forged lineup that’s 100% in sync with the characters within the script. We centered on robust performing abilities and the chemistry between the characters in the course of the casting course of. Please sit up for seeing how these actors will painting the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal within the Goguryeo story and how much message and emotion they may lengthen to modern-day society by the drama.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” is written by Han Ji Hoon, who beforehand wrote dramas reminiscent of “Girl of 9.9 Billion” and “Tempation,” and directed by Yoon Sang Ho of “Saimdang, Gentle’s Diary” and “King Maker: The Change of Future.” It’s slated to air within the first half of 2021.

Supply (1)

2 High-Proper Pictures Credit score: Xportsnews