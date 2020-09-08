Ji Soo Makes Mature Transformation In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” launched new stills of Ji Soo!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” is a romance melodrama about an artwork trainer (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

Spoiler

In the brand new stills, Website positioning Hwan (Ji Soo) exudes a mature aura that’s completely different from the harmless allure he showcased up to now when he was nonetheless carrying his college uniform. Along with his slicked-back hair and a clean-cut black go well with, Website positioning Hwan makes hearts flutter together with his placing new transformation.

Moreover, it seems as if Website positioning Hwan’s gaze is fixated on somebody. The shift in his expressionless face as if he’s resolved to do one thing raises curiosity over his change in perspective. In the final episode, Website positioning Hwan revealed his unchanging coronary heart, having preciously treasured and stored the scrapbook Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) gifted him up to now.

Viewers are excited to find the explanation for Website positioning Hwan’s return to Korea and whether or not his relationship with Oh Ye Ji will change now that he has matured.

The manufacturing crew revealed that three years have handed since Website positioning Jin (Ha Seok Jin) went lacking. They added, “Please look ahead to what eventful story will unfold following the return of an much more matured Ji Soo and the way his relationship with Im Soo Hyang will change.”

“When I Was the Most Lovely” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)