Ji Soo Opens Up About His Worries + Shares Thoughts On “When I Was The Most Lovely” And More

In a brand new interview and pictorial for Dazed Korea journal, Ji Soo talked about his latest dramas—and what’s been on his thoughts these days.

The actor not too long ago starred alongside Im Soo Hyang and Ha Seok Jin in MBC’s romance drama “When I Was the Most Lovely,” which simply got here to an finish earlier this month.

Describing what had drawn him to his position within the drama, Ji Soo remarked, “Website positioning Hwan in ‘When I Was the Most Lovely’ appeared like a pure, clear, natural boy. I additionally discovered the concept of a narrative about an always-polite younger man dealing with a brand new facet of himself after falling in love intriguing in and of itself.”

Ji Soo went on to talk fondly of his character, musing, “When I was filming the ending scene, I grew to become curious how Website positioning Hwan would stay sooner or later.”

Along with “When I Was the Most Lovely,” Ji Soo additionally starred within the latest net drama “AMANZA,” which was primarily based on the webtoon of the identical title by Kim Bo Tong.

“‘AMANZA’ is the drama adaptation of author Kim Bo Tong’s debut webtoon,” stated the actor. “I heard that Kim Bo Tong wrote it whereas remembering his father. The authentic webtoon was so good.”

He went on, “There are animated scenes within the drama, and the music can be actually nice. I hope that many individuals will watch it.”

Lastly, Ji Soo talked about what has been preoccupying him of late.

“I actually just like the phrase ‘youth,’” he shared, earlier than confessing, “I’m all the time fearful about my subsequent mission. I all the time wish to present higher appearing [than what I’ve done up until now].”

