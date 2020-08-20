Ji Soo Protects Im Soo Hyang With A Warm Embrace In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” launched new stills of Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” is a brand new romance drama that tells the heartbreaking story of two brothers who love the identical girl. Im Soo Hyang stars because the harmless Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who finds herself trapped in a merciless destiny as she stands on the heart of the uncomfortable love triangle, whereas Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin play the 2 brothers who each develop emotions for her.

Spoiler

In the primary episode, Search engine optimisation Hwan (Ji Soo) fell in love with pupil instructor Oh Ye Ji at first sight. Oh Ye Ji additionally shared an attention-grabbing encounter with Search engine optimisation Hwan’s older brother Search engine optimisation Jin (Ha Seok Jin), who returned to being a race automotive driver after being discharged from the navy. On the finish of the episode, tensions rose as Search engine optimisation Jin requested Search engine optimisation Hwan, “Do you want the coed instructor? When you don’t, can I can date her?”

The newly launched stills reveal a heartwarming second between Oh Ye Ji and Search engine optimisation Hwan. Oh Ye Ji smiles brightly as she palms Search engine optimisation Hwan a stupendous bouquet of yellow flowers she picked herself, however Search engine optimisation Hwan seems visibly upset. Viewers are curious to search out out what might have occurred between the 2 characters.

Extra stills reveal Search engine optimisation Hwan warmly embracing Oh Ye Ji as if he’s consoling her. In addition to showcasing the viewers his emotions for Oh Ye Ji, he acts as a dependable knight in shining armor who’s able to embrace all of Oh Ye Ji’s scars.

The manufacturing workforce of “When I Was the Most Lovely” shared, “Ji Soo will step ahead to be Im Soo Hyang’s knight as she faces a disaster, and viewers will be capable of see Search engine optimisation Hwan’s harmless emotions for his past love Oh Ye Ji.” They added, “Please hold watching because the the totally different but plain charms of the ‘harmless and passionate youth’ Search engine optimisation Hwan and the ‘actual grownup’ Search engine optimisation Jin collide.”

The subsequent episode of “When I Was the Most Lovely” airs on August 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the primary episode on Viki under:

