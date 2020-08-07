Ji Soo Receives A Thoughtful Gift From Im Soo Hyang In Upcoming Romance Drama

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Once I Was the Most Lovely” launched new stills of Ji Soo and Im Soo Hyang!

“Once I Was the Most Lovely” will inform a heartbreaking love story about two brothers who love the identical lady and the girl who’s the topic of their affection. Im Soo Hyang takes on the position of Oh Ye Ji, a ceramic artist who’s liked by the brothers Search engine optimization Hwan (Ji Soo) and Search engine optimization Jin (Ha Seok Jin).

In the newly launched stills, Oh Ye Ji presents Search engine optimization Hwan a bouquet of flowers she handpicked herself.

The stills additionally showcase the 2 expressing totally different feelings. Oh Ye Ji has a mushy smile as if she’s conveying her gratitude, whereas Search engine optimization Hwan appears to be like again with a fond and craving gaze. Search engine optimization Hwan is secretly hiding his emotions for Oh Ye Ji who he fell in love with at first sight. In the picture, Search engine optimization Hwan additionally appears to be like considerably forlorn, making viewers query the connection between the 2.

The manufacturing staff of “Once I Was the Most Lovely” shared, “This can be a scene through which Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo effectively portrayed the youthful and affectionate temper. The 2 led the refreshing environment on set as they maintained smiles on their faces regardless of the frequent rain showers and early morning filming.” They continued to reward the actors’ visuals and requested viewers to tune into the drama to see their chemistry.

“Once I Was the Most Lovely” premieres on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

When you wait, watch Im Soo Hyang in her earlier drama “Swish Household” with English subtitles now:

