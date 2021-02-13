Ji Soo Saves Kim So Hyun’s Life In Upcoming Drama “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared an intriguing new sneak peek of its two leads!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

In this retelling of the well-known story, although Pyeonggang was born because the princess of Goguryeo, she has lived her life up till now as Yeom Ga Jin, a fierce warrior of a completely totally different social standing. Yeom Ga Jin is understood for her power and her spectacular preventing expertise, which have earned her the popularity of being the highest warrior of her group.

Nonetheless, in newly launched stills from the drama, Pyeonggang unexpectedly finds herself at risk. Collapsed on prime of On Dal, she seems weak and helpless as he valiantly carries her to security, elevating the query of what might have occurred to the seemingly unbeatable warrior.

In the meantime, as a pacifist who hates to see any residing creature harmed, On Dal is each deeply anxious and enthusiastic about rescuing Pyeonggang, and the extreme look of concern in his eyes reveals his willpower to save lots of her life.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “As a warrior and a pacifist respectively, Pyeonggang and On Dal have lived solely totally different lives up till now. As a result of a sequence of incidents, their lives will turn into intertwined, and they’ll find yourself writing an epic saga of future.”

They added, “Though it begins with a coincidence, they step by step turn into entangled via their very own will. We hope that you’ll look ahead to their epic story as you look forward to the primary episode of ‘River Where the Moon Rises.’”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama with English subtitles under!

