Ji Soo Shares Handwritten Letter Of Apology In Response To School Violence Allegations

After being swept up in allegations of faculty violence, Ji Soo has responded with a handwritten letter of apology.

I sincerely apologize to the individuals who suffered due to me.

There is no such thing as a excuse for my previous misconduct.

They have been issues that can’t be forgiven.

As I started my performing profession, I acquired an undeserved quantity of curiosity from the general public with my previous enshrouded, and I feel that’s how I ended up right here right this moment.

Nonetheless, there was at all times part of me inside that felt responsible concerning the previous, and my remorse, which got here too late for me to show issues again, at all times introduced me a substantial amount of nervousness.

I at all times felt crushed by my darkish previous.

I wish to specific my deep atonement to the individuals who should have suffered for a very long time whereas watching me go about my work as an actor, and I’ll mirror on and repent my previous, which may by no means be washed away, for the remainder of my life.

I’m tormented and really feel responsible about the truth that I’ve inflicted super injury upon the community, producers, actors, and the entire employees who’ve been quietly working laborious on the drama set [of “River Where the Moon Rises“].

I desperately hope that the drama doesn’t see additional injury due to me.

Upon my knees, I sincerely apologize to everybody who has been damage by me.