Ji Soo Signs Exclusive Contract With KeyEast

Ji Soo has formally joined KeyEast!

On October 15, Lee Yeon Woo, the top of KeyEast’s administration division, introduced that Ji Soo had signed an unique contract with the company.

Lee Yeon Woo remarked, “Ji Soo has acquired an excessive amount of consideration for each his seems, which mix power with an harmless allure, and his means to drag off a limitless and large number of characters.” He added, “We will probably be unsparing in our energetic assist of Ji Soo, who’s an actor that represents the youth and twenty-somethings of right now.”

After making his debut as an actor within the 2015 drama “Indignant Mother,” Ji Soo has starred in a variety of hit dramas, together with the favored rom-com “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” and the latest MBC romance drama “Once I Was the Most Lovely.”

KeyEast is a administration company that was based by actor Bae Yong Joon and is dwelling to a star-studded roster of actors together with Joo Ji Hoon, Son Hyun Joo, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Dong Wook, Kang Han Na, and extra.

Watch Ji Soo in “Once I Was the Most Lovely” with English subtitles under!

