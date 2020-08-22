Ji Soo Talks About His Love For Acting And His New Drama “When I Was The Most Lovely”

Ji Soo exudes charisma in his new pictorial for Singles journal!

Within the interview for the photograph shoot, Ji Soo talked about his new drama “When I Was the Most Lovely,” which is a heartbreaking love story about two brothers who love the identical girl.

He shared, “Whereas studying the script, I stared for a extremely very long time on the scene with the road, ‘Can’t or not it’s me?’ It’s not simple to specific a sophisticated character with one line, however the phrases had been seared into my eyes since I thought it utterly represented Website positioning Hwan, who’s the character I play.”

By his earlier tasks “Ping Pong Ball” and “My First First Love,” Ji Soo portrayed an adolescent who was awkward at love. On his new drama, Ji Soo revealed, “This time, he’s additionally very clumsy.” He continued to elucidate that youth was about being at an incomplete stage for all the pieces and that it was pure to be awkward at stuff you encounter for the primary time whereas rising up. Ji Soo added, “Nevertheless, this time, I received to painting the time of changing into an grownup from adolescence, so I received to consider the right way to showcase my transformation at every time limit.”

Ji Soo additionally talked about pursuing his dream of changing into an actor because the younger age of 17 (by Korean reckoning). He shared, “At first, my curiosity received forward of me. I first encountered appearing by means of a pal who attended appearing courses, and it was concurrently a lot enjoyable and so tough. I thought it will be a subject that might be not possible to beat regardless of how lengthy I did it for, so I needed to proceed appearing for a very long time.”

The actor continued to elucidate that there wasn’t even time for him to get sick of appearing. He elaborated, “Every time, the script and the individuals I meet are totally different. I get to journey all over to movie, and since I get to reside as totally different characters, I don’t assume there may be any higher job to expertise such an enriching life. I can’t categorical it every other means than saying that I’m blessed.” Ji Soo continued to share that it was an fascinating feeling to assume that he was residing the dream he imagined when he was younger.

Lastly, Ji Soo shared a message to his previous self. He said, “Don’t dwell on every second. Get pleasure from even being burdened. Time strikes quicker than you assume.”

