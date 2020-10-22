Ji Soo Talks About Working With Im Soo Hyang In “When I Was The Most Stunning,” Future Objectives, And More

Ji Soo sat down to debate his function in MBC’s “When I Was the Most Stunning,” working along with his co-stars, and extra in a latest interview!

“When I Was the Most Stunning” tells the story of a girl named Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) who’s caught in a love triangle with two brothers, Web optimization Jin and Web optimization Hwan (Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo).

Ji Soo shared his ideas on how he had interpreted the drama, which ended not too long ago. “They are saying the drama is in regards to the love between a sister-in-law and an single brother, however I personally don’t view it that approach,” he started. “I suppose the attitude that the girl I love has turn out to be my sister-in-law is essential. That’s why the primary 4 episodes of the drama construct the story of how Web optimization Hwan had no selection however to fall in love with Oh Ye Ji.”

He talked about that the components of the drama that occurred on Jeju Island had been initially presupposed to be filmed in the USA. “It was troublesome to movie abroad as a consequence of COVID-19, so we modified it to suit with the occasions,” he defined.

Ji Soo went on to speak in regards to the relationship between Web optimization Hwan and Oh Ye Ji. “Initially, there was a scene the place they kissed sitting in Central Park,” he shared. “Nonetheless, as we modified the script, Web optimization Hwan’s love for Oh Ye Ji turned extra detailed and platonic.”

On working along with his co-stars, Ji Soo mentioned, “The chemistry with Im Soo Hyang, Ha Seok Jin, and Hwang Seung Eon was nice. Im Soo Hyang and Ha Seok Jin are specialists, and so they had been nice at appearing. Due to them, I had no hassle moving into character and feeling the feelings.”

He continued, “I discovered quite a bit from watching them within the drama. In actual life, I tried to fiddle, and so they took care of me rather well since I’m the youngest.” Ji Soo added that the 4 actors had met up not too long ago.

Ji Soo then admitted that filming the drama wasn’t all the time straightforward. “The temper couldn’t all the time be shiny on set,” he mentioned. “In the primary 4 episodes, occurring set felt therapeutic for me. As I received to see the inexperienced bushes, I felt like I was changing into pure, and the air was good too. However as we went on, I began getting exhausted.”

He defined, “The additional I received into the drama, the extra scenes I had the place I wanted stronger feelings. The employees members began getting drained too. However as soon as we stopped filming, the actors tried to let go and fiddle comfortably, and that’s how we trusted one another.”

As for his future objectives, Ji Soo talked about that he needs to check out musicals and selection exhibits the place he can journey abroad. If he might select different forged members to affix him, he mentioned he would select his closest buddy Nam Joo Hyuk. He then shared his hopes as an actor. “I need to strive a personality who’s a genius,” he mentioned. “These sorts of characters are interesting to me.”

He continued, “I’m not a genius myself, so I need to at the very least turn out to be one onscreen. If attainable, I’d prefer to strive new initiatives earlier than I’m now not in my 20s. It’s a really primary factor, however I need to have about three initiatives that folks will keep in mind for a very long time. That would take me 10 years to realize.”

Ji Soo concluded, “I hope I can turn out to be a very good actor. It’s fairly cliché, however I suppose that’s a aim all actors can determine with.”

