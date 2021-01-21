Ji Soo Transforms Into A Passionate Youth Who Fights For Peace In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “River The place the Moon Rises” teased a brand new glimpse of Ji Soo in his starring position!

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between Pyeonggang and On Dal, who’re characters in a traditional Goguryeo folktale. Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun), often known as Yeom Ga Jin, is an formidable lady who desires of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo, and she or he makes use of On Dal’s (Ji Soo’s) emotions for her to attain her targets.

The newly launched stills depict Ji Soo as On Dal with frayed clothes and tightly tied hair in his transformation right into a easy youth from Goguryeo. In one picture, On Dal cautiously checks his environment in entrance of a fallen deer. He tries to find what might have killed the deer, conveying his non-violent nature and love for all the pieces on Earth.

Nevertheless, one other nonetheless footage On Dal oppressing somebody who seems to be a hunter with only one hand. Simply holding up the individual a lot larger than him, On Dal’s power is clearly obvious. Though On Dal is a pacifist, he gained’t cease from utilizing his power to forestall the disruption of peace.

All through the stills, On Dal’s highly effective gaze stays regular, highlighting his extraordinary presence. Viewers are curious to see On Dal’s position sooner or later after beginning off as a passionate youth who maintains the peace of the forest.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Together with his excellent means to immerse himself in his position, Ji Soo brings life to the On Dal within the script. Though he appears naive, On Dal is a charismatic determine who steps up when wanted, and we’re assured that he’ll captivate the hearts of the women tuning in to dramas within the first half of 2021.” They added, “Please await ‘River The place the Moon Rises’ whereas anticipating how the passionate youth On Dal, who has his personal agency beliefs, will change after assembly Pyeonggang and the way Ji Soo will painting this course of.”

“River The place the Moon Rises” will premiere on February 15 following the conclusion of “Royal Secret Agent” and will likely be accessible on Viki. Watch a teaser for the collection right here!

In the meantime, watch Ji Soo in “After I Was the Most Lovely” beneath!

