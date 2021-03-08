Ji Soo’s Agency Confirms He Will Enlist In The Military This Year

Ji Soo will likely be enlisting later this yr as a public service employee.

A supply from his company Keyeast said, “He acquired his draft discover final December. It’s unrelated to the current controversy. He will due to this fact enlist in October and function a public service employee.”

Ji Soo underwent surgical procedure for acute osteomyelitis in 2016, and that is being cited as the explanation he’ll function a public service employee slightly than an energetic obligation soldier.

Earlier this month, Ji Soo was accused of getting been a perpetrator of faculty violence in center faculty together with separate allegations of sexual harassment. In response, Ji Soo shared a handwritten letter of apology, and Keyeast later launched a press release to make clear that the accusations of sexual violence with coercion weren’t true.

Because of the controversy, Ji Soo was faraway from KBS2’s ongoing drama “River The place the Moon Rises.” It was introduced that Na In Woo will likely be taking up the function of Ondal beginning episode 9.

