Ji Soo’s Agency Issues Statement In Response To School Violence Accusations

Ji Soo’s company Keyeast has launched a press release after the actor was accused of college violence.

On March 2, a put up was uploaded to a web based discussion board by somebody accusing Ji Soo of being a perpetrator of college violence. The author (hereafter known as “A”) acknowledged that they went to the identical center faculty as Ji Soo from 2006 to 2008 and wrote, “Kim Ji Soo had an even bigger construct than the opposite youngsters his age on the time. Beginning in his second yr of center faculty in 2007, he roamed the varsity as a delinquent and carried out all types of dangerous deeds. The delinquents on the time, together with Kim Ji Soo, have been fairly systematic. Initially, selecting a struggle with Kim Ji Soo and and the delinquents was unthinkable. If any member of that group skilled one thing even a little bit bit disagreeable, all of them would go and beat that individual up, trampling over them in an insulting and thorough manner.”

A claimed that Ji Soo and his pals compelled his classmates to purchase them cigarettes and threw meals at different college students throughout lunch and laughed.

A continued, “I used to be bullied by Kim Ji Soo and the delinquents in 2008, my third yr of center faculty. The phrase ‘bullying’ will not be sufficient to explain every thing. I used to be a sufferer of all types of college violence like being made an outcast, violence, blackmailing, insults, and abusive language. It began when B, one of many delinquents in Kim Ji Soo’s group, took one other scholar’s reward certificates. I went to B and mentioned I’d report them to the police in the event that they didn’t return the reward certificates.

“This habits of mine was an act of opposition. After that, my unusual center faculty life changed into horror itself. They have been cautious, maybe as a result of I advised them I’d report them to the police. They craftily ordered different classmates to bully me so they may keep out of hassle.”

A wrote that the classmates who have been ordered by the delinquents always got here to pour extremely offensive curse phrases at them and that the delinquents introduced to the scholars in school that anybody who spoke to A would die at their arms. A defined that they may not freely stroll round faculty out of worry of working into Ji Soo, who would allegedly curse at A and hit them on the top or cheek. A added that Ji Soo carried round a BB gun and fired it at college students for enjoyable.

A acknowledged, “What I’ve written right here is barely what I’ve ‘instantly’ skilled, and there are lots of extra individuals who have gone by means of extra critical instances of college violence perpetrated by Kim Ji Soo. I wished to jot down a couple of of them right here, however [the victim] might not need it, so I didn’t. Truthfully, in comparison with what the opposite youngsters went by means of on the time, my expertise will not be a lot. However simply because the opposite instances are extra evil and extreme, it doesn’t imply what occurred to me ought to be regarded frivolously.”

A lastly wrote, “What I would like will not be compensation nor an apology. All the pieces has already occurred, and I don’t want an apology about one thing that can’t be reverted. And I don’t imagine [the apology] could be honest. There is only one factor I would like. Kim Ji Soo. If appearing is what you wish to do, do it. However hold the title of ‘faculty violence perpetrator’ in entrance of your identify eternally in your coronary heart. Like me, the numerous variety of folks you bullied will always remember that reminiscence.”

Following A’s put up, two extra folks got here ahead about their experiences. One individual claimed that Ji Soo had hit them always, and the opposite individual acknowledged that Ji Soo had verbally abused them.

Launched March 3, Keyeast’s assertion reads as follows:

Good day. That is Keyeast. That is our place on the content material within the posts about our actor Ji Soo which are being unfold round on-line communities. We’re this incident severely and will do our utmost to confirm the details. First, as a really very long time has handed because the time that’s being addressed, we ask to your understanding about needing time to confirm the reality. We’ll obtain experiences by means of e-mail ([email protected]) about this matter and gather the data as is with out distorting something. Furthermore, if the creators of the posts and the others who got here ahead will enable, we wish to instantly hear their ideas. In addition to confirming the details, the company and our actor will do our greatest to resolve this matter. We apologize for inflicting concern to many individuals. Nonetheless, other than this concern, we earnestly ask you to keep away from creating and posting elements that haven’t been confirmed from the info that’s being unfold indiscreetly. Thanks.

Ji Soo is at the moment starring within the drama “River The place the Moon Rises.”

