Ji Soo’s Agency Releases New Statement Regarding Past School Violence + Denies Sexual Violence Accusations

Ji Soo’s company has shared a brand new official assertion following the actor’s apology in response to high school violence accusations.

Hi there. That is KeyEast.

To start with, we deeply apologize for inflicting discomfort and concern to many individuals on account of points relating to actor Ji Soo’s college violence.

We prioritized determining the info relating to the posts about Ji Soo’s college violence. To start with, we checked with Ji Soo himself, and there have been components that he was conscious of himself but additionally components that appeared to be exaggerated or distorted, so we labored to take time to verify the precise info.

Nonetheless, with concern that additional hurt could possibly be triggered to the victims, and since the actor himself additionally didn’t need extra injury to be triggered to the drama via the method of finding out the reality, we can be grateful in the event you perceive that he took accountability to apologize as quickly as doable with none preconditions.

We’re revealing that the accusations of sexual violence with coercion, nonetheless, are utterly false. We earnestly request that one-sided claims about unconfirmed data like this won’t be overanalyzed or revealed into speculative articles.

As a way to work out and resolve the precise truths of the concerned events, we’re receiving ideas on the electronic mail handle [email protected] Together with those that despatched reviews, Ji Soo has been immediately contacting, with their permission, the victims of his college violence and apologizing.

Ji Soo and the company will proceed to work on resolving the state of affairs via varied sources reminiscent of emails and monitoring on-line communities.

Lastly, as it’s a extreme matter, Ji Soo will instantly halt all scheduled actions as an actor and take time to significantly mirror on himself. We as soon as once more apologize for inflicting hassle to many individuals.