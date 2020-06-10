Ji Sung In Talks To Star In New Drama By “Miss Hammurabi” Writer

We could also be seeing Ji Sung in a brand new drama quickly!

On June 9, it was reported that Ji Sung can be main a brand new drama referred to as “The Satan Choose” (literal title) that may air within the second half of 2020. A supply from his company Namoo Actors acknowledged, “It’s true that Ji Sung is at the moment contemplating a task for the drama.”

“The Satan Choose” is about to be the story of how judges uncover who individuals actually are in courtroom, and is alleged to be written by Moon Yoo Suk, a real-life choose who additionally wrote JTBC’s “Miss Hammurabi” and the novel that drama was based mostly on.

If Ji Sung accepts the position, this shall be his first drama since final September, when SBS’s “Physician John” ended.

