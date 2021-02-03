Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, And Park Gyu Young Confirmed For New tvN Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Satan Decide” (literal translation) has confirmed its predominant solid!

“Satan Decide” is a drama that goals to ship a message about justice by means of a “stay courtroom present” that the entire nation participates in. Is Kang Yo Han, the titular “satan choose” who emerges amidst chaos and confusion, a hero of the individuals or a demon who wears the masks of the regulation?

On February 3, tvN confirmed that Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Park Gyu Young could be starring within the new drama.

Ji Sung will play Kang Yo Han, a head trial choose who wears authorized robes so as to search out villains. He’s the “satan choose” who wears the masks of the regulation and punishes the grasping and power-hungry by means of the courtroom present. He creates an aura of thriller round himself together with his good-looking face and stylish tastes, however it’s unattainable for anybody to know what he’s actually pondering inside.

Kim Min Jung will play Jung Solar Ah, Kang Yo Han’s best rival and the chief director of a CSR (company social accountability) basis. Together with her magnificence and her brains, she is intently concerned with many vital individuals, together with Kang Yo Han, and has the ability to shake up the nation.

GOT7’s Jinyoung will play Kim Ga On, an affiliate trial choose who shines because the one ray of hope in a dystopian world. He misplaced his dad and mom when he was a toddler and had a tough childhood, however he labored himself to the bone so as to get his first appointment as a choose. He has persistence and endurance, however he’s thrown into chaos whereas observing the actions of Kang Yo Han.

Park Gyu Young will play Yoon Soo Hyun, a police detective in a regional investigation unit who’s on the hunt for Kang Yo Han’s secrets and techniques. She and Kim Ga On have been mates since childhood and grew up like siblings. Though she is sort of standard because of her easygoing persona and beauty, solely Kim Ga On is oblivious to her charms.

“Satan Decide” shall be directed by Choi Jung Gyu (“Kids of No person“) and written by Moon Yoo Suk (“Miss Hammurabi“). It’s scheduled to premiere someday within the second half of 2021.

Take a look at “Miss Hammurabi” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

High Proper and Backside Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews