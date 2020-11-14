Ji Sung Tests Negative For COVID-19

Ji Sung has examined adverse for COVID-19.

On November 13, a consultant from Ji Sung’s administration firm said that he not too long ago returned to Korea to shoot the drama “Satan Decide” (literal translation) after spending time along with his household in Hawaii. He examined adverse within the exams performed earlier than and after his travels. In step with quarantine measures, he has began his two weeks of quarantine.

Ji Sung is anticipated to start out filming as quickly because the quarantine requirement is accomplished.

Ji Sung has acted in dramas together with “Secret Love“; “Kill Me, Heal Me“; “Defendant“; and “Acquainted Spouse.” Ji Sung’s upcoming drama “Satan Decide” is a brand new piece by Moon Yoo Seok, a former senior choose who wrote “Miss Hammurabi.” Earlier this 12 months, Moon Yoo Seok left the authorized scene to focus solely on writing.

“Satan Decide” will inform the story of Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung), a head choose that turns the court docket right into a actuality present and punishes evil mercilessly. It additionally options an affiliate choose’s pursuit to discover out the pinnacle choose’s id.

