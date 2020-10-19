Jia Zhangke Unexpectedly Quits the Pingyao Film Festival

Chinese language director Jia Zhangke has give up the Pingyao Worldwide Film Festival that he co-founded 4 years in the past. The competition will likely be handed over to the Pingyao metropolis authorities, sparking hypothesis and issues over how the respected younger competition will subsequent develop.

The internationally-renown auteur dropped the bombshell at Sunday’s press convention that concluded the fourth version of the competition. Workers and media in attendance had been shocked by Jia’s announcement, based on Chinese language media reviews.

“We’ve got not spent a penny of the authorities’s cash,” Jia mentioned at the press convention. The competition has efficiently established itself as a world model, working with sources from the non-public sector, he added.

“I ought to’ve left [the festival] earlier and begun to groom a brand new workforce to take over the competition, in order that this competition can do away with ‘Jia Zhangke’s shadow’,” the director mentioned. He added that he hopes to return as an viewers member in future.

The competition, which Jia co-founded with former Venice competition head Marco Muller, will likely be handed over to the native authorities, however precisely why and the way weren’t defined at the occasion. Jia, a local of Shanxi province the place the metropolis of Pingyao is situated, mentioned that he hoped a brand new, younger workforce would take over and carry the competition to a different stage in its fifth and sixth editions.

Film buffs, journalists and critics in mainland China had been saddened by the sudden information, worrying that the edgy competition will lose its attraction after its founder has left.

Speculations about the causes had been extensively aired on the web. Some steered that the metropolis authorities wished the rewards for themselves. Others guessed at irreconcilable variations between Jia’s workforce and the native authorities over the future course of PYIFF.

PYIFF offered awards for the competitors part on Friday (Oct. 16). However web site Douwei Information reported that information of awards for Li Dongmei’s “Mama,” as finest movie in the “Hidden Dragons” part for first and second Chinese language-language options, had been faraway from the competition’s Weibo social media website with out clarification.