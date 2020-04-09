Jiggle Physics 29: Last of Us Part II delay; Half-Life: Alyx; AC: Bunny Day

Russell Holly rejoins the show for a evaluation of Part-Life: Alyx. The workforce moreover converse in regards to the indefinite prolong of The Final of Us Section II, Iron Man VR, along side a quantity of completely different video video games.

Borderlands three devs are reportedly now not getting bonuses they’d been anticipating from Gearbox, whose CEO is claimed to have a monitor doc of sketchy conduct.

In spite of every part, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day match isn’t large good. Nonetheless there are a big quantity of eggs!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us one factor!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: