Jiggle Physics 29: Last of Us Part II delay; Half-Life: Alyx; AC: Bunny Day

Russell Holly rejoins the show for a evaluation of Part-Life: Alyx. The workforce moreover converse in regards to the indefinite prolong of The Final of Us Section II, Iron Man VR, along side a quantity of completely different video video games.
Borderlands three devs are reportedly now not getting bonuses they’d been anticipating from Gearbox, whose CEO is claimed to have a monitor doc of sketchy conduct.
In spite of every part, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day match isn’t large good. Nonetheless there are a big quantity of eggs!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us one factor!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- The Final of Us Section II not on time as a result of of coronavirus pandemic, will unlock at a later date | Android Central
- Borderlands three builders are reportedly now not getting anticipated bonuses by Gearbox | Residence home windows Central
- Part-Life: Alyx: The entire thing you need to know | Residence home windows Central
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day data — Eggs, recipes, and Zipper T. Bunny | iMore
Add Comment