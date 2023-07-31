Jigsaw Wants To Play His Most Personal Game In The Saw X Trailer:

It’s been 17 years since Saw III, the Saw movie where Tobin Bell’s character Jigsaw dies by having his throat cut with a power saw. But Jigsaw being Jigsaw, he knew that would happen as well as planned a bunch of other weird games for his victims to play if he died.

Also, each film after Saw III except for the spin-off Spiral, that is now canonically Saw 9, uses flashbacks a lot. This lets Bell keep showing himself in these films long after he has died.

Now that Saw X is coming out later this year, director Kevin Greutert has created a full-fledged story set between the first two Saw movies.

Lionsgate Finally Released The Official Trailer For Saw X:

Lionsgate finally released the official video for Saw X, the 10th movie in its Saw series, over the weekend. The clip was exciting because it showed Tobin Bell returning to his part as the main character, John Kramer.

But it was also revealed that Shawnee Smith, who played Amanda Young when she was on the show, is back. Now that everyone knows, Lionsgate released a new picture of Smith to be Amanda without her mask.

In the most recent picture of Amanda, she is wearing the pig mask and dress that she has worn throughout the series. This is the perfect dress for kidnapping Jigsaw’s victims. She is standing in a big building, which is probably the same one where Kramer is going to play his new games.

Since Saw X takes place between the initial two Saw movies, Amanda’s time to be Kramer’s apprentice will occur earlier this time. This is because she was able to survive getting a victim herself before she became Kramer’s trainee.

Saw X Shows Another Part Of John Kramer’s Life:

Saw X shows another part of John Kramer’s life, who has been fighting cancer for a long time. Kramer doesn’t like to give up easily, so he chooses to go to Mexico, where he plans to try a dangerous and untested treatment that might be the magic fix he needs.

But he sees that the whole thing was just a scam to take advantage of him as well as other people when they were weak. So Kramer flips the tables on the people who did it and gets revenge on them in his famous way.

The story of the 10th movie in the “Saw” series has been kept secret, but the project has been hinting for a long time that Tobin Bell will be back as the serial killer and kidnapper Jigsaw.

The actor played the part for the first time in “Saw” in 2004, but he died at the conclusion of “Saw 3.” Even so, the protagonist had been a major source of inspiration, and Bell agreed to be in several sequels. He appeared in flashbacks to be the series turned into among the most complex film title timelines ever made.

When Will Saw X Come Out?

On September 29, 2023, Saw X will open in cinemas. This means that the movie will open at the same time as Gareth Edwards’s big science fiction movie The Creator and the animation kids’ film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The sequel was originally set to come out on October 27, 2023. However, it was probably moved up to avoid competing with other big horror movies coming out in October, like The Exorcist: Believer as well as Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Cast Of Saw X:

Tobin Bell will play John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, again, which is great news for fans since the actor wasn’t in Spiral.

Also, Amanda Young, played by Shawnee Smith, is back. Amanda is a famous character in the Saw series, just like Jigsaw himself. She was his examination subject and later became his student.

Aside from the known names, the rest of the group is made up of new people who will likely be part of Jigsaw’s afterwards grisly games. After all, the lures are an important part of the series.

Synnve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa are among the newcomers.

