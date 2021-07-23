Jill Duggar Explains Why She’s Freezing Her Son’s Crammed Animals And Toys

Jill Duggar shared a number of movies to her Instagram Tale on Wednesday explaining why she was once freezing her son’s crammed animals.

The “19 Youngsters and Counting” superstar’s four-year-old son Samuel is critically allergic to mud, she shared. His allergist steered freezing the crammed animals to do away with the mud, Duggar, 30, advised her Instagram fans.

“So, I’m freezing Sam’s stuffies once more,” Duggar mentioned.

“I must have performed this [already], [it’s] lengthy late now. He has allergic reactions, like I mentioned prior to. His allergist beneficial that I freeze his stuffies or, you’ll put them within the dryer. However from time to time I think just like the dryer is a little bit harsher on them, so I’m freezing them.”

JILL DUGGAR SAYS SHE HASN’T VISITED PARENTS MICHELLE AND JIM BOB DUGGAR’S HOME IN ‘A COUPLE YEARS’

“I bag them as much as stay moisture from getting on them whilst they’re within the freezer,” she wrote over the video, noting within the subsequent clip that the pieces will keep throughout the freezer for 2 to a few days.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Duggar mentioned her son is already at the mend after she gave him a few of his hypersensitive reaction medicine.

“I gave him extra of his hypersensitive reaction drugs this morning,” she mentioned. “So, Sam has simply, like, off the charts mud allergic reactions. That was once like, his something they mentioned was once tremendous dangerous, so optimistically he’s higher.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Duggar stocks Samuel and every other son, Israel David, together with her husband Derick Dillard.