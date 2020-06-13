Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels Are Working On Another Project Together

Depart a Remark
Groups like Dumb and Dumber’s Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels at all times appear to seek out artistic methods to work collectively. Whether or not it’s reuniting for an extended awaited sequel or crashing each other’s visitor spots on Conan, it’s at all times a enjoyable time when the 2 pranksters get to do one thing they’re keen about. Which is why it’s thrilling to listen to that not solely does Carrey have a ebook on the best way, he’s recruited Daniels’ to be the narrator for the tome, titled Memoirs and Misinformation.
Taking to his Twitter feed to announce the information, Jim Carrey was completely happy to inform the world that his good friend, Jeff Daniels, was going to be a part of a enterprise that might solely (partially) come from his insightful and absurd thoughts. Co-written with creator Dana Vachon, Memoirs and Misinformation is the story of a fictionalized model of Carrey, who meets somebody in his life who might change all the pieces.
What precisely “all the pieces” entails is an odd and satirical journey that goes into some fascinating locations. So whilst you would possibly anticipate a reunion of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to be a completely hysterical, care-free affair, that’s not precisely what’s going to be current in Memoirs and Misinformation. So what can one anticipate, if not a Dumb and Dumber-esque expertise? Effectively, for those who’re actually curious, you may hearken to an excerpt of Daniels studying from the ebook, courtesy of the Twitter announcement. However be warned, it is fairly darkish:
Yeah, that’s not precisely Sonic The Hedgehog 2 fan fiction that Jim Carrey has co-written right here. Somewhat, Memoirs and Misinformation appears to be an expertise that’ll line up with extra of Carrey’s Twitter content material of late. It’s undoubtedly a extra political bending piece of labor, and since Jeff Daniels aligns fairly intently along with his good friend’s politics, the match couldn’t be a finer one.
Memoirs and Misinformation won’t be for everybody, that’s one thing that must be made exceedingly clear. However whether or not it’s your cup of tea or not, it’s exhausting to disagree with Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon’s phrases being in higher palms. The one actual query left for potential viewers members is how darkish do they like their comedy, and what’s the road between a-ok and method an excessive amount of.
It will not be Dumb and Dumber Thrii, or no matter a possible Dumb and Dumber follow-up can be titled, however seeing Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels is sufficient of a trigger to rejoice by itself. Who is aware of? Perhaps they’ll begin speaking, and growth, Daniels is forged as a brand new affiliate/nemesis for Dr. Robotnik within the very a lot introduced Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
Memoirs and Misinformation shall be accessible at superb booksellers on July 7, with a whole audiobook learn by Jeff Daniels. In the meantime, you may see Carrey in Sonic The Hedgehog, which is at present accessible on Digital HD, in addition to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.
