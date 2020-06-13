Jim Carrey And Jeff Daniels Are Working On Another Project Together

Groups like Dumb and Dumber’s Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels at all times appear to seek out artistic methods to work collectively. Whether or not it’s reuniting for an extended awaited sequel or crashing each other’s visitor spots on Conan, it’s at all times a enjoyable time when the 2 pranksters get to do one thing they’re keen about. Which is why it’s thrilling to listen to that not solely does Carrey have a ebook on the best way, he’s recruited Daniels’ to be the narrator for the tome, titled Memoirs and Misinformation.