Jim Carrey is retiring, how will it affect his character in Sonic the Movie? The producers of him respond

The American actor and comedian brings Robotnik to life in the first two installments of this film and TV universe.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated April 8, 2022, 18:16 32 comments

A few days ago Jim Carrey announced his professional retirement, thus ending a career of more than 40 years. His retirement fully touches the world of video games, and it is that he has been in charge of giving life to one of the most recognizable villains in the industry, the Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik and Sonicthe movie and Sonic, the movie 2. Now those responsible for the saga wanted to comment on the news.

“Jim Carrey will always be a member of the Sonic family, and you will always have a place in those movies and TV series where you like to be. We love Jim. What he’s done with Robotnik is so incredible,” cinematic universe producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher comment in a chat with IGN. “I get the feeling that He loves Robotnik so much that I don’t think he can walk away from him.“.

But can Paramount Pictures recastear to the character for the already announced Sonic the Movie 3? “We wouldn’t even try”Moritz assures.

Thus, it seems clear that if Jim Carrey does not make an exception with the next blue hedgehog movie, the story of Dr. Eggman in the video game adaptations is history. However, there are still few details, if any, of the new film.

While we encourage you to read the review of Sonic, the movie 2 by Raquel Cervantes that said: “an adventure full of action and humor suitable for all audiences that makes you leave the theater with enough energy to run through Green Hills”.

Recall that, in addition to a third installment, the Sonic universe already has a show underway for Paramount+, home of Halo: The Series, about Knuckles, who plays an antagonistic role in Sonic the Movie 2, now available in theaters around the world.

More about: Sonic: The Movie, Sonic: The Movie 2, Sonic: The Movie 3, Sonic, Cinema and video games, Paramount Pictures and Jim Carrey.