Jim Gaffigan to Play Rob Ford in Limited Series in Development at AMC – Variety

Jim Gaffigan is making ready to play former Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a scripted collection at the moment in the works at AMC, Variety has realized solely.

Jesse McKeown will write and government produce, with Ed Helms and Mike Falbo government producing beneath their Pacific Electrical Image Co. banner. Michael Dowse will government produce and direct.

The darkish comedy collection would element the rise and fall of the controversial Ford, who served because the mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 after a few years as a metropolis councilor. He was infamously caught on video smoking crack cocaine throughout his reelection marketing campaign and was identified to endure from different substance abuse points.

Ought to the mission transfer ahead it will not be the primary onscreen depiction of Ford. Damian Lewis performed Ford in the movie “Run This City,” which debuted at SXSW final yr.

Gaffigan is finest identified for his arise comedy profession, having launched specials like “Past the Pale,” “King Child,” “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco,” and “Noble Ape.” His most up-to-date particular, “High quality Time,” is at the moment streaming on Amazon. Gaffigan has performed many comedic roles as an actor, however has taken on extra dramatic roles lately, such because the movies “American Dreamer,” “Above the Shadows,” and “Mild from Mild.”

McKeown most lately wrote for the hit USA Community drama “The Sinner,” in addition to the cult hit Canadian comedy collection “Letterkenny.” His different credit embrace “19-2,” “The Romeo Part,” “Da Vinci’s Inquest,” and “Da Vinci’s Metropolis Corridor.”

Dowse lately labored with Helms on the movie “Espresso & Kareem.” Dowse’s different function directing credit embrace “Stuber,” “Goon,” and “What If.” On the TV aspect, he has helmed episodes of “Man Searching for Lady,” “Preacher,” “Future Man,” and “The Basis.”

Gaffigan is repped by UTA, Brillstein Leisure Companions, and Schreck Rose. Dowse is repped by UTA, Nice North Artists Administration, Fourth Wall Administration, and Paul Hastings LLP. Helms is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose.