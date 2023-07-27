Jim Gaffigan’s Comedy, Which Is Very American, Keeps Getting Darker And Funnier:

Jim Gaffigan is an actor and comic. He says that during the Trump era, his stand-up performance has had to change because people have become more bitter and negative. Gaffigan, who is one of the actors on the HBO drama series “Full Circle,” was on “The View” on Tuesday to talk about his new stand-up special, “Dark Pale.”

But before the actors went on strike, Jim Gaffigan, who is from Chesterton, had a chance to talk alongside Dean Richards about some projects he has coming up in 2023.

New Latest Comedy Special Dark Pale Released On 25th Of July:

On Tuesday, the comedian’s latest comedy special, “Dark Pale,” will be released on Amazon Prime. This is the 10th comedy special he has done in his career.

He will appear with Jerry Seinfeld at the United Center on November 9 and 10. This is part of a tour that includes trips to Inglewood, San Francisco, as well as St. Louis.

It’s an unexpectedly scary image, and after talking about burning, Gaffigan uses his signature second voice, a gravelly whisper that sounds like a reviewer in the crowd asking, “When is he going to do the food jokes?”

Gaffigan is renowned for his clean, family-friendly stand-up upon the least upsetting topics. He was born in the Midwest and has five kids. He is sufficiently secure to open for the Pope as well as regularly complain upon “CBS Sunday Morning.”

But his 10th special, “Dark Pale,” which is funny all the time, goes against the idea that he is boring.

He tells us that the pandemic has made him think about death, and during one wonderfully spooky bit, Gaffigan imagines his own funeral while wearing a black suit and shirt.

He wants an open coffin containing him sitting up with crumbs upon his shirt and his arms rising and falling like marionettes while an audio recording of him states, “Don’t worry, I’m within a better place” and then, “Just kidding. I’m here.”

Gaffigan’s new Prime Video special, “Dark Pale,” is still very funny. In it, he makes fun of family life and hot air balloons. And he talks about dying as well. “We have PTSD,” he said to me upon “Salon Talks.” “We’ve all lost someone, whether it was because of the pandemic or just because of life in general.”

Fans of Gaffigan who have been following him for a long time know that he has always seen the world with a touch of fear.

And as he has changed over the past few years, his views have gone in numerous fresh directions, even if some critics haven’t always seen the whole picture. “In one show,” he said, “I talked about cancer for five minutes, and people said, ‘He’s still clean. He talks about eating.”

“I mean, we’ve already been via hell, right?” Gaffigan said. “As a people, we’ve been via hell for about six as well as seven years. I also think that snark and a sour attitude have become more common.

This Is The 10th Show Of Gaffigan:

“This is also my tenth special. I’m just trying to convince my dad to accept me. Gaffigan said, “I hope it works,” which made everyone at “The View” laugh. Then, co-host Joy Behar joked that Gaffigan as well as Donald Trump Jr. had “a similar problem.”

Behar next questioned Gaffigan about an article within The New York Times from Tuesday, which said that the actor and comedian was “getting edgier as well as edgier.” Gaffigan said that the article in “the hometown paper” made him feel good about himself and that he loves stand-up.

“It’s all self-assignment,” the star of “Drunk Parents” said. “Your relationship with the public has to change over time. I think people are really getting the kind of bad news that we need to deal with.”

When asked if his kids were pleased by his fame, Gaffigan said that they weren’t much different from other kids who didn’t like their parents.

“I feel like Einstein came home and said, ‘I just earned a Nobel Prize within physics,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, yet you lost my baseball game.'”

“Three minutes was a long time,” he said, his voice going from yells to croaks to silence. “You know that someone upon the flight pushed the button to call for help.” Then he pretended to be a woman who asked for a free drink right before she fell to her death.