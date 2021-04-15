Jim Jarmusch Directs New Saint Laurent Fashion Film

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julianne Moore, Chloë Sevigny and “Pose” actor Indya Moore star in Jim Jarmusch’s “French Water,” a brand new style movie for Saint Laurent.

The nine-minute film presents a take a look at the French style home’s Girls’s Summer time ’21 assortment. Julianne Moore and Sevigny are seen searching for Gainsbourg on the finish of a celebration earlier than Indya Moore joins them on the affair. Every have a number of wardrobe modifications all through the film as they’re served water by a waiter performed by John C. Reilly’s mannequin and actor son Leo Reilly.

Gainsbourg seems popping out and in of the celebration by herself, additionally slipping into totally different ensembles for every look.

“French Water” was additionally written by Jarmusch and was artwork directed by Saint Laurent inventive director Anthony Vaccarello. “The banquet is over. A lone waiter is watching visitors seek for Charlotte. The echoes of their whispers multiply,” reads a press launch in regards to the movie. “Anthony Vaccarello selected Jim Jarmusch to orchestrate a dreamy, surreal ballet, following his personal guidelines. Mysterious, elusive Charlotte retains disappearing, and reappearing. Tangled till making a type of vertigo, area and time spin superbly. Into eternity.”

In December, Saint Laurent launched an eight-minute movie “Summer time of ’21.” Directed by Gaspar Noé, the video starred Charlotte Rampling. Noé’s first quick movie for Saint Laurent, “Lux Æterna,” premiered on the Cannes Film Pageant in 2019.

Vaccarello debuted Saint Laurent’s full summer time 2021 assortment shortly earlier than the Rampling work with a 10-minute movie presentation that includes fashions strolling in the midst of a desert.