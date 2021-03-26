Jim Nantz Extends Contract With CBS Sports

Jim Nantz may have extra time to say “Howdy Mates” on CBS.

The sportscasting veteran will prolong his time with CBS Sports as a part of a contract renewal that can hold one of many community’s key sportscasters on board for a number of extra years.

A CBS Sports spokesperson confirmed that Nantz, identified for calling CBS’ Sunday-football bundle alongside Tony Romo, and for narrating each its Masters and NCAA March Insanity protection, would stay on the community following a latest negotiation. CBS Sports declined to supply specifics of the brand new deal. Sports Enterprise Journal beforehand reported Nantz’ contract renewal.

Nantz’ pact had been slated to run out this Spring, and that had spurred inquiries to Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, throughout a latest press convention marking the beginning of March Insanity. McManus had mentioned he had “no plans” to vary Nantz’ standing with the community following the basketball event.

Nantz has been with CBS Sports since 1985 and has anchored its Masters protection since 1989.

The contract extension comes after CBS Sports and its mother or father, ViacomCBS, renewed a essential rights take care of the Nationwide Soccer League that can hold the CBS Sunday-afternoon soccer bundle going for the subsequent decade. ViacomCBS agreed to pay roughly $2.1 billion per 12 months. Having prime expertise to name video games is seen as an vital factor within the contracts, and most of the prime networks thought-about their announcer choices as they held negotiations with the league. CBS Sports agreed to a take care of Romo that can pay the previous Dallas Cowboy within the neighborhood of $17 million per 12 months, resulting in hypothesis that Nantz would search comparable phrases as a situation of his renewal.

