Jim Parsons’ Appearance On The Simpsons Was As Wonderfully Nerdy As The Big Bang Theory

Regardless of being one of the well-known individuals on TV, thanks to 12 seasons of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons had in some way by no means lent his voice to The Simpsons throughout the CBS sitcom’s run. (Did the present predict that in a roundabout way already?) That modified this previous weekend, although, with Parsons popping by the animated mainstay for the episode “Frinkcoin.” Whereas he did not have a big presence all through, Parsons factored into issues in a wonderfully enjoyable method that was each bit as nerdy as followers have been presumably hoping for.