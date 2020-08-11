Jim Parsons tells David Tennant why he quit The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons has revealed that he determined to depart the long-running present after experiencing “a extremely intense summer time” earlier than filming season 12.

Talking to David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, Parsons, who performed Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom, defined how he realised that there have been “different issues [he] wanted to attempt to do” after a sequence of upsetting incidents occurred in his life.

“Our ultimate contract was for the final two years, however nobody knew once we signed it what that might imply,” he stated. “I sort of had a suspicion in my coronary heart that that was going to be it for me once I did signal that contract.”

He stated that his emotions of wanting to depart have been affirmed after the Emmy-winning actor grew to become overwhelmed with filming the present, rehearsal for a play, showing in an Intel business whereas his canine’s well being was declining. “I used to be exhausted. I used to be actually upset about, greater than something, one in all our canines was getting actually on the finish of his life round then.”

Parsons added that just a few days after his canine was put down, he slipped and broke his foot while on stage. “It was the scariest second for the following couple of days as a result of I felt like I used to be on the fringe of a cliff. I used to be teetering and I noticed one thing actually darkish beneath between the demise of the canine.”

“The backside line was that it was a extremely intense summer time. The canine passing away, he was 14, and Todd and I had been collectively for 15 years at that time, so it simply was the tip of an period. I had this second of readability that I believe you’re very lucky to get in a number of methods, of going ‘Don’t maintain dashing by’. You recognize? ‘Use this time to have a look round.’ And I did.”

Getty Pictures

He added that after realising that he could be simply six years youthful on the finish of season 12 than his father was when he handed away aged 52, he determined to depart the present. “I believe there’s different issues I have to attempt to do. I don’t even know what they’re, however I can inform that I have to attempt.”

Parsons, who gained 4 consecutive Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper within the CBS sitcom, additionally stated that he didn’t need the present to cease after he left. “I by no means had emotions of not wanting the present to go on with out me. The truth is, I sort of felt the alternative about it.”

“I had a sense of ‘there’s a lot good happening right here, so many individuals adore it’.”

The Big Bang Theory, which first aired in 2007, led to Might final yr, after 12 seasons.

David Tennant Does A Podcast With…is out there to stream on Apple, Spotify and all podcast suppliers. In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.