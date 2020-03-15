General News

Jim Sarbh Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More

March 15, 2020
Jim Sarbh is an Indian actor and performs a task in Bollywood films. Jim Sarbh can be a stage actor. Jim has obtained a display screen award and Worldwide Indian Movie Academy Award. Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood profession debut in 2016 with the “Neerja” film. he performed the function of Khalil in Neerja film and he nominated for Filmfare awards for a Greatest supporting function for this film. His household is Parsi. Jim did his education from the American College of Bombay in Mumbai. He accomplished his commencement diploma from Emory College in the US of America. He chooses Psychology in his commencement. Learn extra to find out about Jim Sarbh Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More.

Jim Sarbh Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Jim Sarbh
Born: 27 August 1987
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
Occupation: Actor, theatre director

Jim Sarbh Profession & Movie Debut

Jim Sarbh began his performing profession with the film “Neerja” in 2016. after Neerja film he performed the function of Brian McKenzie in “A Dying within the Gunj” film in 2017. In 2017 he additionally performed a task within the “Raabta” film as a “Zack Service provider/Qaabir”. in 2018 he performed a task in 5 films that are “Padmaavat”, “Sanju”, “The Marriage ceremony Visitor”, “Moothon”, “Jonaki”. His newest film is {Photograph}. Jim’s Upcoming Film is “Taish” which might be launched in 2020.

Jim Sarbh Career & Film Debut

Jim Sarbh Bodily Look

Age: 32 Years As Of 2019
Peak: 175 Cm
Weight: 67 Kg
Eye Colour: Darkish Brown
Hair Colour: Salt & Pepper

Jim Sarbh Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)

Jim Sarbh Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Virgo
Nick Title: Jim
College: American College of Bombay, Mumbai
Faculty: Emory College in the US, America
Schooling: Graduate
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Internet Price: Not Identified
Movie Debut: “Neerja” in 2016

Jim Sarbh Personal & Professional Details

Jim Sarbh Household & Caste

Father: His father is a grasp mariner and Regional director of P&O.
Mom: His mom is a physiotherapist
Brother: Not Identified
Sister: Not Identified
Faith: Zoroastrianism
Caste: Not Identified

Jim Sarbh Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan khan
Favourite Actress: Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin
Favourite Colour: Black, White
Favourite Meals: Indian Meals
Favourite Movie: Titli (Bollywood)

Jim Sarbh Hobbies

Jim Sarbh Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: Single
Spouse: N/A
Youngster: N/A

Unknown Details about Jim Sarbh

Does Jim Sarbh smoke? – Not identified
Does Jim Sarbh drink alcohol? – Not identified

