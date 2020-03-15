Jim Sarbh Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More

Jim Sarbh is an Indian actor and performs a task in Bollywood films. Jim Sarbh can be a stage actor. Jim has obtained a display screen award and Worldwide Indian Movie Academy Award. Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood profession debut in 2016 with the “Neerja” film. he performed the function of Khalil in Neerja film and he nominated for Filmfare awards for a Greatest supporting function for this film. His household is Parsi. Jim did his education from the American College of Bombay in Mumbai. He accomplished his commencement diploma from Emory College in the US of America. He chooses Psychology in his commencement. Learn extra to find out about Jim Sarbh Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More.

Jim Sarbh Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Jim Sarbh

Born: 27 August 1987

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Occupation: Actor, theatre director

Jim Sarbh Profession & Movie Debut

Jim Sarbh began his performing profession with the film “Neerja” in 2016. after Neerja film he performed the function of Brian McKenzie in “A Dying within the Gunj” film in 2017. In 2017 he additionally performed a task within the “Raabta” film as a “Zack Service provider/Qaabir”. in 2018 he performed a task in 5 films that are “Padmaavat”, “Sanju”, “The Marriage ceremony Visitor”, “Moothon”, “Jonaki”. His newest film is {Photograph}. Jim’s Upcoming Film is “Taish” which might be launched in 2020.

Jim Sarbh Bodily Look

Age: 32 Years As Of 2019

Peak: 175 Cm

Weight: 67 Kg

Eye Colour: Darkish Brown

Hair Colour: Salt & Pepper

Jim Sarbh Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)

Jim Sarbh Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Virgo

Nick Title: Jim

College: American College of Bombay, Mumbai

Faculty: Emory College in the US, America

Schooling: Graduate

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Internet Price: Not Identified

Movie Debut: “Neerja” in 2016

Jim Sarbh Household & Caste

Father: His father is a grasp mariner and Regional director of P&O.

Mom: His mom is a physiotherapist

Brother: Not Identified

Sister: Not Identified

Faith: Zoroastrianism

Caste: Not Identified

Jim Sarbh Favourite Issues

Favourite Actor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan khan

Favourite Actress: Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin

Favourite Colour: Black, White

Favourite Meals: Indian Meals

Favourite Movie: Titli (Bollywood)

Jim Sarbh Hobbies

Jim Sarbh Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: Single

Spouse: N/A

Youngster: N/A

Unknown Details about Jim Sarbh

Does Jim Sarbh smoke? – Not identified

Does Jim Sarbh drink alcohol? – Not identified