Jim Sarbh Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More

Jim Sarbh is an Indian actor and performs a task in Bollywood films. Jim Sarbh can be a stage actor. Jim has obtained a display screen award and Worldwide Indian Movie Academy Award. Jim Sarbh made his Bollywood profession debut in 2016 with the “Neerja” film. he performed the function of Khalil in Neerja film and he nominated for Filmfare awards for a Greatest supporting function for this film. His household is Parsi. Jim did his education from the American College of Bombay in Mumbai. He accomplished his commencement diploma from Emory College in the US of America. He chooses Psychology in his commencement. Learn extra to find out about Jim Sarbh Wiki, Peak, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Affairs, Caste, Images & More.
Jim Sarbh Wiki/Biography
Full Title: Jim Sarbh
Born: 27 August 1987
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
Occupation: Actor, theatre director
Jim Sarbh Profession & Movie Debut
Jim Sarbh began his performing profession with the film “Neerja” in 2016. after Neerja film he performed the function of Brian McKenzie in “A Dying within the Gunj” film in 2017. In 2017 he additionally performed a task within the “Raabta” film as a “Zack Service provider/Qaabir”. in 2018 he performed a task in 5 films that are “Padmaavat”, “Sanju”, “The Marriage ceremony Visitor”, “Moothon”, “Jonaki”. His newest film is {Photograph}. Jim’s Upcoming Film is “Taish” which might be launched in 2020.
Jim Sarbh Bodily Look
Age: 32 Years As Of 2019
Peak: 175 Cm
Weight: 67 Kg
Eye Colour: Darkish Brown
Hair Colour: Salt & Pepper
Jim Sarbh Physique Measurement
Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 30 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)
Jim Sarbh Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Virgo
Nick Title: Jim
College: American College of Bombay, Mumbai
Faculty: Emory College in the US, America
Schooling: Graduate
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Internet Price: Not Identified
Movie Debut: “Neerja” in 2016
Jim Sarbh Household & Caste
Father: His father is a grasp mariner and Regional director of P&O.
Mom: His mom is a physiotherapist
Brother: Not Identified
Sister: Not Identified
Faith: Zoroastrianism
Caste: Not Identified
Jim Sarbh Favourite Issues
Favourite Actor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan khan
Favourite Actress: Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin
Favourite Colour: Black, White
Favourite Meals: Indian Meals
Favourite Movie: Titli (Bollywood)
Jim Sarbh Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: Single
Spouse: N/A
Youngster: N/A
Unknown Details about Jim Sarbh
Does Jim Sarbh smoke? – Not identified
Does Jim Sarbh drink alcohol? – Not identified
