Jim Sheridan Sets Documentary Series ‘Homicide at the Cottage’ With Sky

Six-time Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (“My Left Foot,” “In the Identify of the Father”) is to make his documentary collection debut with “Homicide at the Cottage: The Seek for Justice for Sophie.”

The five-part collection examines the homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork, Eire in 1996.

In 1996, two days earlier than Christmas, Sophie, the spouse of French filmmaker Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was murdered at her vacation cottage in Schull, West Cork. The homicide rocked the quiet, Irish city and 24 years later, the case stays a thriller. The important thing suspect, English journalist Ian Bailey – the first reporter on the scene – was shortly arrested by native police following eye-witness stories, but was by no means discovered responsible in Eire, owing to a scarcity of dependable proof. Regardless of this, Bailey was discovered responsible in absentia by the French courts in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in jail. Having efficiently fought repeated extradition requests from the French authorities, Bailey nonetheless resides in West Cork and maintains his innocence to at the present time.

The collection is Sky Studios’ first in-house documentary collection, and options entry to these closest to the case, together with Sophie’s household and key suspect Ian Bailey.

Sheridan has been engaged on the documentary for greater than 5 years and has recorded tons of of hours of footage. He additionally seems in entrance of the digicam.

“I’ve to be the form of chief investigator in some form of approach, and there are loopy questions that no person asks that boggled my thoughts,” Sheridan informed Selection. “I don’t have the coaching or the obsession that any individual like a Kubrick or Scorsese would have, however I do suppose I’ve just a little little bit of skill to look with form of x-ray eyes.”

“I simply wish to get to the fact and I received’t cease until I get there,” Sheridan added. “And consider me, I’ll do this on this to the better of my skill. And I don’t care who tries to cross my path, I’ll simply go after it.”

Gary Davey, chief govt officer, Sky Studios, received concerned with the challenge some two years in the past.

“That is actually, the first time that Sky Studios has totally funded and commissioned, with a direct accomplice straight to the director, an enormous premium documentary challenge,” Davey informed Selection. “I’m personally concerned due to my friendship with Jim, my fascination with the story and the need to essentially work this factor by way of. It’s an uncommon construction, this challenge, and it’s an vital one, as a result of I feel it’s a mannequin for the way storytellers would possibly get their tales informed in the future.”

“Homicide at the Cottage: The Seek for Justice for Sophie” is produced by Hell’s Kitchen in affiliation with Sky Studios. It’s directed by Sheridan and govt produced by Catherine O’Flaherty for Hell’s Kitchen, with Davey as govt producer for Sky Studios. The collection is produced by Sheridan and Donal MacIntyre of Dare Movies.

NBCUniversal World Distribution handles worldwide gross sales on behalf of Sky Studios. The collection is anticipated to air on Sky Crime subsequent yr.

Netflix has introduced a four-part documentary collection on the similar topic.