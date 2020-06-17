Jimin Shares The Touching Way BTS Celebrated Their 7th Anniversary, Gives Update On New Album, And More

On June 16, BTS’s Jimin held a dwell broadcast on YouTube and talked concerning the group’s upcoming album, their latest on-line live performance, seventh debut anniversary, and extra.

Jimin shared just lately that he’s taken the function of music mission supervisor (PM) for BTS’s subsequent album. In his broadcast, after telling followers how a lot he’s missed them, he mentioned, “First off, the factor that I needed to say right now is that recently we’re all assembly to have discussions so we are able to make the album.”

“The final time, we talked lots about whether or not such-and-such a subject or thought can be good,” he mentioned. He shared that they’ve at the moment collected collectively the songs they’ve written, with the members and their company’s producers having labored on the melodies, tracks, and lyrics.

“The members despatched in lots too, and since I’m the PM, I put all of the songs the members wrote collectively and despatched them to the company,” he mentioned. “The members wrote so many songs. I additionally despatched in just a few songs, however I believe mine gained’t make it, as a result of the members have despatched in so many nice songs.”

“It was actually enjoyable to jot down the songs,” he went on to say. “I labored on them whereas pondering of it as finding out. I created melodies and wrote lyrics as properly, and I stayed on the studio till four a.m. even. I practiced singing as properly, and it was a extremely enjoyable time. Whereas I used to be doing this and that, I attempted to make thrilling songs. In order that’s the kind of tune that I’ve despatched in.”

Jimin went on to share that their present stage of the manufacturing course of is that they’ve selected their album idea, talked concerning the matters they wish to cowl, and introduced collectively songs that they’ve written about these matters.

Jimin then talked about their June 14 “BANG BANG CON The Stay” on-line live performance, which was watched by over 756,600 followers. He shared that since they have been performing songs they hadn’t carried out shortly, he rehearsed with the mindset that he was studying new dances.

“‘BANG BANG CON’ was so enjoyable and went properly,” he mentioned, “and we’ve additionally now gathered collectively the music that the members wrote. Our company composers are additionally writing loads of good songs so I believe it’ll be album. It’s been actually enjoyable.”

Jimin continued by saying that the members have typically talked recently about how a lot they miss doing live shows. He shared that they’ve advised one another that since they will’t enhance the state of affairs on their very own, they shouldn’t really feel too rushed and will as a substitute do the issues they’re capable of do.

“We weren’t capable of have you ever all attend ‘BANG BANG CON’ in particular person and carry out for you, however we have been actually grateful and moved to even simply be capable of talk with all of you whereas performing like that,” he mentioned. “That’s why ‘BANG BANG CON’ was a lot enjoyable, each whereas making ready and likewise whereas we have been doing the live performance. Thanks to all of the ARMY who cheered us on and watched.”

Jimin additionally talked concerning the group’s seventh debut anniversary, which was on June 13.

“I’m sincerely grateful for our seventh anniversary,” mentioned Jimin. “I’m so grateful that you simply’ve made it so we may make it to our seventh anniversary. I needed to say that to you for certain. We have been shaking palms and hugging one another. We talked about issues like how if we hadn’t all renewed our contracts, we wouldn’t have been capable of preserve seeing one another beginning three days in the past, and we thanked one another for working so onerous and vowed to work tougher sooner or later.”

“Thanks a lot for supporting us and being by our aspect over the previous seven years,” Jimin mentioned to ARMY. “We’re going to maintain being right here like this, so all it’s important to do is take pleasure in it so as to smile and be completely satisfied, as you do now and have prior to now. I hope that it is going to be like that and also you gained’t undergo any onerous instances. We’re going to all be right here collectively so that may occur. Thanks a lot.”

