Jimmy Carter turned 98 and received a special greeting from Barack Obama

Jimmy Carter, who is already longest-serving US president in historycelebrates his 98th birthday this Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the small Georgia town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, 95, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.

The last milestone of the 39th president comes when the Carter Centerwhich the Carters co-created after their one term in the White House, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world.

The ex-president Barack Obama saluted him this Saturday through their accounts on social networks with a photograph that shows them together and smiling. “Happy 98th birthday, President Carter! Your dedication to public service and the work you and the Carter Center have done to uplift others is an example we should all follow,” he wrote in his dedication.

Jason Carter, the grandson of the former president who now heads the Carter Center’s board of directors, described his grandfather, an avowed Christian, as pleased with his life and legacy. The youngest of the Carters, 47, said that “He faces his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for himand it is a beautiful blessing for all to know that he is at peace and happy with what he has been and what he is going to be.

Carter Center leaders said the former president, who survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and a serious fall at home in 2019you have already enjoyed reading the congratulatory messages sent by supporters around the world via social media and the center’s website.

But Jason Carter said his grandfather mostly looks forward to an easy day that includes watching his favorite Major League Baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, on television. “He’s still 100% with him, even though things in daily life are a lot harder now,” Jason Carter said. “But one thing I guarantee you. He will watch every Braves game this weekend.”

James Earl Carter Jr. won the 1976 presidential election after beginning the campaign as a little-known, one-term Governor of Georgia. His stunning performance in the Iowa caucuses made the small Midwestern state the epicenter of presidential politics. Carter defeated President Gerald Ford in the general election, largely thanks to his success in the South before his home region went Republican.

A Naval Academy alumnus, Navy officer, and peanut farmer, Carter won largely thanks to his promise never to lie to anyone. an electorate tired of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal which led to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency in 1974. Four years later, unable to control inflation and placate voter anger over American hostages being held in Iran, Carter lost 44 states to Ronald Reagan. He returned to his home in Georgia in 1981, at the age of 56.

The former first couple almost immediately began planning the Carter Center, which opened in Atlanta in 1982 as a pioneering initiative for a former president. The stated mission: to promote peace, human rights and public health causes throughout the world. Sump won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. She traveled internationally into her 80s and 90s, not officially retiring from the council until 2020.

Jimmy Carter was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

Since its opening, the Carter Center has monitored elections in 113 countriesCEO Paige Alexander said, and Carter has acted individually as a mediator in many countries as well. The Carter Center’s efforts have nearly eradicated the guinea worm, a parasite that spreads through drinking water and is painful to humans. Rosalynn Carter has led programs aimed at reducing the stigma associated with mental illness.

“He’s enjoying his retirement,” said Alexander, who took over in 2020, around the time Jason Carter took over from his grandfather. But he “spends a lot of time thinking about the projects that he started and the ones that we continue.”

Alexander cited the effort of guinea worm eradication as one of the most prominent. Carter set the goal in 1986, when there were some 3.5 million cases a year in 21 countries, with a concentration in sub-Saharan Africa. So far this year, Alexander said, there are six known cases in two countries.

In 2019, Carter used his last annual address at the center to lament that his post-presidency had been largely silent on climate change. Jason Carter said the center’s management continues to explore ways to combat the climate crisis. But she didn’t offer any calendar. “We will not duplicate other effective efforts,” Carter said, explaining that one of the center’s strategic principles is to prioritize causes and places where other advocacy organizations have not been involved.

When it comes to elections and democracy, perhaps the most unpredictable twist is that Jimmy Carter has lived to see the center turn its efforts on the home front. The center now has programs for combat mistrust in the democratic process in the United States. Staff at the Carter Center oversaw the recount of Georgia’s 2020 presidential ballots after then-President Donald Trump argued the result was rigged. Multiple recounts in Georgia and other states affirmed the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory.

“We certainly never thought we’d end up coming home to do democracy and conflict resolution around our elections,” said Jason Carter. “(But) we couldn’t be this amazing democracy and human rights organization abroad without making sure we added our voice and our experience … in the United States.”

On the eve of the US mid-term elections, the Center has asked candidates – regardless of party – to sign on to a set of principles for fair elections, including the commitment to the peaceful transfer of power. Among those who have signed the pledge: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.

Carter himself has retired from politics. For years after his defeat in 1980, the Democrats steered clear of him. He has enjoyed a resurgence in recent election cycles, attracting visits from several Democratic presidential hopefuls in 2020 and, in 2021, from the president. Joe Biden, who in 1976 was the first US senator to endorse Carter’s presidential candidacy. With inflation now at its highest levels since the late 1970s and early 1980s, some Republicans are bringing up Carter again as a line of attack against Biden and the Democrats.

Jason Carter said the former president reads and watches the news daily, sometimes accepting calls or visits from political figures. But, he added he, The former president is not expected to appear publicly to endorse any candidate heading into November.

“The people he feels the closest to right now are the people of Plains, his church and other places,” said Jason Carter. “But, you know, her partner number 1, 2 and 3 is my grandmother, right? She has outlived his friends and many of his advisers and the people that he accomplished so much with in the past, but they have never felt alone because they have always had each other.”

