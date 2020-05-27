Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface ‘SNL’ Sketch – Variety

Jimmy Fallon apologized on Tuesday after drawing criticism for a “Saturday Night time Stay” sketch from 2000, that includes him in blackface, resurfaced on-line.

Within the skit, which first aired in 2000, Fallon was portraying comic Chris Rock whereas speaking to Darrell Hammond as TV host Regis Philbin. NBC had beforehand eliminated the video from the web, however clips had been circulating on Twitter and YouTube.

“In 2000, whereas on SNL, I made a horrible choice to do an impersonation of Chris Rock whereas in blackface. There isn’t a excuse for this,” Fallon wrote on Twitter. “I’m very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive choice and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

On Tuesday, the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending on Twitter, with social media customers calling to “cancel” Fallon for his impersonation.

The clip, which gave the impression to be first tweeted by the account @chefboyohdear, referenced that Megyn Kelly was fired from NBC in 2018 for showing to defend blackface Halloween costumes. Kelly later apologized for her remarks and reached an exit settlement with the community in early 2019.

Some Twitter customers additionally referred to as out extra entertainers who’ve beforehand come beneath scrutiny for carrying blackface, together with Robert Downey Jr., who wore blackface within the 2008 comedy “Tropic Thunder”; Jimmy Kimmel, who used blackface for a sketch on “The Man Present” in 2000; and Sarah Silverman for donning blackface in a 2007 episode of “The Sarah Silverman Present.”