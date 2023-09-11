Jimmy Fallon Apologizes To His Staff After They Said They Had To Work In A Hard Environment:

Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his coworkers for what was said in a Rolling Stone article that came out Thursday. The article said that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a hard place to work.

In a Zoom call with “The Tonight Show” staff after the story came out, Fallon supposedly said he didn’t mean to “create that kind of atmosphere for the show,” based to a Rolling Stone story that quoted unknown workers who were on the call.

Jimmy Fallon is renowned for being funny, friendly, and easy-going on late-night TV. He’s the one who asks easy questions about ability. If you go upon Fallon, you’re more inclined to play flip-cup with the show or sing songs that get a lot of attention on YouTube.

The Speaker, Who Is Known For Being Friendly And Warm On Screen:

A spokesperson for NBC pointed to the network’s comment that was in the original Rolling Stone story. The workers say that Fallon said, “It’s embarrassing, and it makes me feel so bad,” based to the Rolling Stone story.

The set of The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon was very tense that day. A former long-term employee says Rolling Stone that the host, who is known for being friendly and warm on screen, was especially rude and angry during production meetings.

Then, during practice, he messed up in front of a studio crowd, who usually watch tryouts for the late-night show.

Employees of The Tonight Show who talked to Rolling Stone regarding their jobs said that it’s widely known behind the scenes that there’s “good Jimmy days” when Fallon’s wit, charm, and creativity shine, and “bad Jimmy days” when they don’t. This had been a “bad Jimmy day,” the worker said.

Two Current Employees And 14 Former Employees Say That NBC’s “The Tonight Show” Is A Toxic Place To Work:

“I’m sorry if I made you, your family, and your friends feel bad. The story says that Fallon said, “I feel so awful I am unable to speak to you.” Fallon is also said to have said, “I want the program to be fun, and everyone should be able to watch it.” “The show should be the best.”

Two current staff members and 14 past staff members say that NBC’s “The Tonight Show” is a dangerous place to work from the top down, and that Fallon’s strange behavior through 2020 was not dealt with. Employees say that their bosses, which includes Fallon, have put them down and scared them so much that they cried.

But some of the present staff there are almost 300 of them have come forward to support Fallon as well as the show. Within the initial report, 16 current and previous workers of “The Tonight Show” talked about how hard it was to work there and how, in some cases, it hurt their mental wellness.

NBC Said, We Are Very Pleased Of The Tonight Show, And Establishing A Respectful Place To Work Is One Of Our Top Priorities:

People were afraid of losing their jobs if their names were used in the story, so they were not named. CNN hasn’t checked out their claims on its own.

“We are very proud of The Tonight Show, while making sure everyone has a respectful place to work is our top priority,” said NBC in a statement. “Like in any workplace, we’ve had staff bring up problems that have been looked into, and when necessary, steps have been taken.

As always, we encourage workers who think they have seen or experienced behavior that goes against our rules to let us know so that we can take care of the problem.

After A Portion Of The Sketch, Fallon Said He Was Sorry:

Fallon apologized after a clip of the sketch, which first aired on “SNL” in 2000, emerged on social media and drew criticism.

In the past few weeks, Fallon has joined fellow late-night stars John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Seth Meyers on the “Strike Force Five” podcast while their shows are off the air because of the current writers’ strike. They said that the money made by the podcast would go to the hosts’ former staff who were out of work.